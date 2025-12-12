Florida officers rescue 16-month-old from hot car in December

Officers broke a window to reach the 16-month-old as experts warn that car temperatures can soar into triple digits within minutes — even in winter.

Florida officers answered the call about a 16-month-old baby accidentally locked inside this car in Jacksonville on Dec. 5. Temperatures reached 85 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the video.

December may mark the start of meteorological winter, but Florida’s heat is still strong enough to create dangerous situations, as shown by a recent hot car rescue.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released details about the rescue after a 16-month-old child became locked inside a vehicle with the windows rolled up.

"The child showed signs of distress from the heat but thankfully was okay," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Officers broke a window to reach the child and remove them from the car.

"It may be December, but it is also Florida. The outside temperature that day was about 85 degrees. Even a few minutes in a locked car can be deadly with temperatures inside skyrocketing into the triple digits," the sheriff's office said. "While this was a dangerous situation, this incident was purely an accident with no criminal wrongdoing."

So far in 2025, 35 children have died in hot cars, according to Kids and Car Safety.

The organization reports, "Since 1990, at least 1,165 children have died in hot cars in the United States and at least another 7,500 survived with varying degrees of injury."

Florida has recorded the second-highest number of hot car deaths in the country since 1990, with Texas in first.