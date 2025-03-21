FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane

The FAA is investigating after a large chunk of ice crashed through a home in Palm Coast, Florida, on Feb. 3. No injuries were reported.

March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said a mysterious ice chunk that crashed through the roof of a Florida home in February did not come from an airplane.

The FAA was notified when the large piece of ice fall onto a Palm Coast home on Feb. 3 and punched through the metal roof, landing in the structure's living quarters.

An FAA spokesperson said the investigation determined the 6-foot-by-3-foot ice chunk did not fall from a plane.

"The FAA contacted airlines whose aircraft were operating in that area when the incident occurred. Inspections of those aircraft did not find evidence of water leaks that could have caused ice to form on the outside of the aircraft," the spokesperson wrote in a statement provided to WFTV.

No further details were provided by the FAA. The ice chunk's origins remain a mystery.