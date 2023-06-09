Evacuations begin in Philippines as Mayon volcano simmers

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it documented 199 rockfall events on the volcano as thousands leave their homes.

Alert Level 3 was raised over Mayon Volcano in the Philippines following activity that spewed ash into the sky and increased rockfall on Thursday.

June 9 (UPI) -- Filipino crews started evacuating people around the Mayon volcano Friday as it moved closer to a possible eruption.

The Albay Provincial Information Office said it was evacuating nearly 1,500 families in the town of Camalig and other locations in advance.

Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay province on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Charism Sayat/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents board a government vehicle as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Charism Sayat/AFP via Getty Images)

"Immediate mandatory evacuation is ongoing today for barangays Sua, Tumpa, Quirangay, and Anoling with an estimated 1,400 families," Albay's public information office said.

"Camalig has been gathering the total number of population at risk, preparing to set up modular tents and starting to preposition essential goods before starting the main evacuation efforts."

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, or Phivolcs, said it documented 199 rockfall events and six pyroclastic density currents on the volcano from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Phivolcs added that about 7 p.m. Friday, seismologists found another 28 "relatively smaller rockfall events," but no volcanic earthquakes.

Officials said more than 18,000 people are being considered for evacuation into 115 evacuation centers.

Camalig public information officer Tim Florece called for residents to be proactive, as local police were being mobilized to maintain an orderly evacuation.

Volcano officials raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano to Level 3 after the summit dome collapsed this week.

Residents board a military truck as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga on June 9, 2023. Philippine scientists said that a "hazardous eruption" of a volcano in the archipelago could be days or weeks away, and urged the evacuation of nearby residents from their homes. (Photo by Charism Sayat/AFP via Getty Images)

A view of the Mayon volcano in July 2019 as seen from the Cagsawa Ruins, a Franciscan church destroyed on Feb. 1, 1814, by the strongest eruption recorded to date of the Mayon volcano that buried the town of Cagsawa and its surrounding areas under several hundred million cubic meters of tephra and lahar, killing an estimated 2,000 people. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The volcano has not had a steam-driven or phreatic eruption since January 2018. The Philippines is part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean in which most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.