Driver escapes injury when tree branch impales windshield

The incident occurred during the winter storm that impacted parts of the New England earlier this week.

A large broken tree branch impaled the windshield of a car in Lee, New Hampshire, while the driver was traveling in the winter storm that struck the Northeast earlier this week. (Lee Police Department)

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a driver was lucky to escape injury when a massive tree branch impaled the windshield of their car.

The Lee Police Department said in a Facebook post that the driver was behind the wheel during Monday's winter storm when they heard an "odd sound."

The tree branch came crashing through the windshield seconds later, police said.

"We are happy to report that there were no injuries," the department said.

The post said the incident should serve as a reminder to avoid road travel whenever possible during severe weather events.