Dog rescued from Utah apartment fire and given CPR

"Not all heroes wear capes sometimes they carry leashes," the fire authority wrote alongside the photos.

Copied

(Photo credit: Unified Fire Authority via Instagram)

Firefighters in Utah on Monday rescued an unresponsive dog from an apartment fire and successfully performed CPR, saving the animal's life.

The Unified Fire Authority responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building on South Spring Crest Court in Midvale, a suburb of Salt Lake City, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday, and arrived to find flames coming out of one of the apartments.

(Photo credit: Unified Fire Authority via Instagram)

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames but found an unresponsive dog in a kennel inside. Photos shared by the fire authority on Instagram show firefighters putting what appears to be an oxygen mask over the dog's snout, and one photo shows the dog receiving pets after regaining consciousness.

"Not all heroes wear capes sometimes they carry leashes," the fire authority wrote alongside the photos. "Moments like these remind us how lucky we are to protect not only our community but also our furry family members. Grateful for the chance to save lives, human and animal alike."

(Photo credit: Unified Fire Authority via Instagram)

The apartment's residents were not home when the fire started, and no human injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said preliminary information suggests it was a cooking fire.

Reporting by TMX