Orange lobster returned to the wild after arrival at Long Island store

An ultra rare 1-in-30-million orange lobster was rescued and returned to the sea by animal advocacy organization Humane Long Island after being spotted in the seafood section of a store.

An ultra-rare orange lobster that arrived in a shipment at a store on New York's Long Island was released back into the Long Island Sound. (Photo courtesy of Humane Long Island/Facebook)

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- An extremely rare orange lobster that arrived in a shipment at a New York store was released back into the wild by an animal advocacy group.

Humane Long Island said on social media that workers at Southampton Stop & Shop found the orange lobster among the standard brown lobsters that arrived in a recent shipment.

The store offered the crustacean to the Long Island Aquarium, but the facility declined.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation learned about the lobster's situation and contacted Humane Long Island, which reached out to management at Stop & Shop.

The lobster, now named Clementine, underwent rehabilitation under the supervision of a veterinarian before being released back into the Long Island Sound.

Orange coloration is believed to occur in only one out of every 30 million lobsters. Peaches, an orange lobster being studied by researchers at the University of New England, recently hatched a clutch of 100 eggs, and some of the babies share their mother's unusual pigment.