Daylight saving time 2025: When do clocks spring forward?

The days are getting longer, and soon millions of people across the United States will see the clocks change as daylight saving time begins.

The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on May 1, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Days are growing longer across North America with some areas gaining more than an hour of sunlight throughout February. The longer, brighter days are a prelude to the annual ritual of daylight saving time, which is fast approaching for many across the United States.

When does daylight saving time start?

One month from today, clocks will spring forward one hour on Sunday, March 9, 2025, as daylight saving time begins across most of the United States. This will result in later sunrises and sunsets.

Hawaii and Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation located in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, are the only states that do not observe the biannual time shift and remain in standard time year-round.

Electric Time Co. employee Walter Rodriguez cleaning the face of an 84-inch Wegman clock at the plant in Medfield, Mass. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Several states have proposed laws to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year, but the legislation has yet to go into effect. The Sunshine Protection Act has also been introduced by lawmakers in the nation's capital, but the bill has not passed the Senate and House of Representatives to make it to the president's desk where it can be signed into law.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time will last for nearly nine months, ending on Nov. 2, 2025. On this date, clocks will fall back one hour, and the entire country will once again be in standard time.

Most people are in favor of sticking to either standard time or daylight saving time throughout the entire year, but there is some debate as to which one to stick with permanently. There are benefits and drawbacks to both, with impacts ranging from health dangers to economic influences and personal preferences.