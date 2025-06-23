Boston hits 100: Records fall across East as heat wave continues

Several cities saw their warmest nights on record, while others broke the record highs for the date. The unusually early heat wave continues this week.

Copied

New York and Philadelphia could surpass record highs set more than a century ago this week.

As an early and potent heat wave cooks the East, weather records are melting away. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are surpassing the 100-degree mark, air conditioners are on full blast, and cities are opening cooling centers to help people cope with the record-challenging heat.

Boston hits 100

Boston, Massachusetts hit 100 degrees on Tuesday, the first such reading since July 24, 2022. This also broke the record for the day, which was 95 set in 2013.

Monday's records

On Monday, the temperature at the weather station at Baltimore's Inner Harbor spiked to 104 degrees F, breaking the old record of 99 from this date last year. It was the hottest temperature officially reported yesterday. Newark, New Jersey reached 101 degrees, breaking their daily record of 99, and Raleigh, North Carolina tied their daily record of 100, set last year.

Although other stations broke records, they were all below 100 degrees. The temperature at Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania rose to 93 degrees, breaking the daily record but also setting June's highest reading. This was the first 90 degree day at Mount Pocono since 2013.

Sunday's records

On Sunday, three stations broke the high temperature records for the day. Alpena, Michigan, hit 97 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 93 set in 1975. In Valley, Nebraska, the mercury pushed up to 94 degrees, breaking the old record of 91 from 2023. And in Marquette, Michigan, the old record of 90 degrees, on this date in 1995, was smashed by a reading of 93.

But it's not just daily record highs. Records for warm nights are also being broken at breakneck speed. Saturday night tied the all-time high minimum historical record for Green Bay, Wisconsin, at 79 degrees, previously achieved in July 4, 1897, and July 30, 1916. Wausau, Wisconsin, didn't cool below 78 degrees, which had previously only happened on July 4, 1999. The fact that these records were previously recorded in July is an indicator of how early this severe heat wave is.

Record warm nights for June were also set at La Crosse, Wisconsin, (80 degrees) and Mason City, Iowa, at 77 Saturday night.

AccuWeather’s Leslie Hudson was live on the AccuWeather Network on June 24, amid a sweltering heat wave.

The forecast: Tuesday will be peak of heat wave

For a number of reasons, AccuWeather.com meteorologists say the heat wave is peaking on Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning were running hotter than Monday, and the ground has dried out over the last few days, so more of the sun's energy can be used to heat the ground and air, rather than evaporating moisture.

AccuWeather is forecasting 99 degrees forecast at New York City's JFK Airport Tuesday, which would beat their record for the date of 96 set in 1888. If the thermometer ticks up to 100 degrees, it would be the first time the city has reached the century mark in nearly 13 years. The same is true for Philadelphia, where AccuWeather is forecasting 100 degrees on Tuesday. Philadelphia has never been over 102 degrees in June.

All told, the National Weather Service's forecasts Monday indicated that over 160 daily high temperature records are threatened this week in the East, with an additional 199 record low minimums under threat. This list includes only stations with at least 30 years of historical records.

The oldest daily records challenged this week — another indicator of how unusual this heat wave will be — are from the 1800s. This includes Lansing, Michigan (96 on June 23, 1864), Trenton, New Jersey (97 on June 23, 1894), and Concord, New Hampshire (96 on June 24, 1870).

This story will continue to be updated with new records as the heat continues this week.