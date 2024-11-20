Bomb cyclone brings deadly high winds, power outages to Pacific Northwest

Conditions began to deteriorate in Northern California on the evening of Nov. 19 as an atmospheric river moved ashore in the Pacific Northwest.

A storm packing inches of rain, feet of snow and damaging winds is blasting areas from Oregon to Northern California and Washington as an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone take aim.

A satellite image loop shows the bomb cyclone approaching British Columbia and Washington state on November 19, 2024. (NOAA/CIRA)

Winds gusted as high as 85 mph in Oregon and 101 mph off the coast of Vancouver Island. The storm dropped to a pressure of 27.82 inches of mercury (942 mb), likely the strongest storm ever measured off the coast of Washington State. Over a foot of snow fell at several locations in Washington, with 15 inches reported at Malott.

Responders work to extricate two people trapped by a falling tree in Maple Valley, Washington on Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Puget Sound Fire/X)

Late Tuesday, South County Fire, located in Snohomish County just north of Seattle, said on Facebook that a woman in her 50s had died when strong winds sent a tree crashing onto a homeless encampment.

Fire officials in Puget Sound, located on the northwestern coast of Washington, said in a statement two people were also injured when a tree fell on a trailer in Maple Valley. Both victims had been inside the trailer. One was quickly rescued, fire officials said, while the other took about an hour to extricate. Both have since been hospitalized, according to the officials.

"Stay safe by avoiding exterior rooms and windows and by using caution when driving. Prevent damage to your property by trimming loose branches and parking away from trees," it said on X.

The Fire Department in Bellevue, located east of Seattle, warned of trees "coming down all over the city, with multiple falling onto homes."

Officials said two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a tree fell on their trailer. (Photo credit: Puget Sound Fire/X)

"If you are able, head to the lowest floor you can and stay away from windows. Do not go outside if you can avoid it," it said on Facebook.

As of Monday morning, more than 600,000 customers in Washington, 92,000 in British Columbia, and 15,000 in California were without power, according to poweroutage.us.

The power outages prompted the Eatonville School District in Washington to cancel classes on Wednesday.

Snow plows work to clear I-5 as major winter storm begins. (Photo credit: Michael Steinberg / LSM)

"Due to widespread power outages, fallen trees, and high winds in some areas, school is canceled on Wednesday," it said in a statement.