Beyoncé’s tour paid $100,000 to extend DC Metro hours after weather delayed show

The stadium issued a shelter-in-place notice citing lightning in the area before giving fans the all clear and allowing the show to go on. The delay left fans sweltering in hot and humid conditions as they waited for word on what was happening.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" at Rogers Centre on July 08, in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour paid $100,000 to keep all 98 Metro stations in the Washington, DC, area open for an extra hour after Sunday’s show at the outdoor FedExField venue was delayed because of heavy rain and lightning, a news release from the transit authority said.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement.

“The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” the stadium said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:40 p.m.

“All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

The shelter-in-place order was lifted after an almost two-hour wait during which several people were treated for heat exhaustion and one person was hospitalized, CNN affiliate WJLA reported.

The situation inside the stadium was confusing and chaotic, said CNN’s Abby Phillip, who was among the fans packing the venue.

“It was very uncomfortable … I mean it was pouring rain for a while and there was lightning in the air, so they didn’t want to let to let anyone in and obviously the concert wasn’t going to start, but it was really chaotic and I think that was kind of the experience that I and so many other people had … the chaos and the crowd and the rain and the heat,” Phillip said.

“It was one of those moments where it was a great concert, but that experience was a little bit scary,” Phillip added.

“No one seemed to really know what the plan should be.”

Rain hit the area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, with the heaviest downpours falling between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

More than 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday, while heat waves in the South continue their record streaks.

