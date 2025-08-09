Bear rescued after more than a week with its head stuck in a jar

The bear, which was first spotted July 26, covered an area of nearly 50 miles while wildlife officials attempted to track it down.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff in Wisconsin rescued a bear seen wandering for more than a week with a plastic jar stuck over its head. (Photo Credit: USDA APHIS Wildlife Services)

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin announced a bear seen wandering through three counties with a plastic jar stuck over its head has been successfully freed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the bear was seen wandering with its head stuck in the jar in Bayfield, Douglas and Sawyer Counties before being located by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services staff near Cable in Bayfield County.

"Staff from USDA Wildlife Services set several live traps for the bear based on reported sightings, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful due to the distance the bear was traveling each day," the DNR said in a news release.

The bear was finally located on private property Sunday and was shot with a tranquilizer dart.

"Once the bear was sedated, USDA Wildlife Services staff were able to cut off the jug and examine the bear for injuries," the release said.

The bear, a 2-year-old sow weighting approximately 70 pounds, was found to be uninjured and was relocated to a safe wooded area with easy access to food and water.