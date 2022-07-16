At least 6 killed in Montana highway crash caused by dust storm

Early Friday evening, an extreme weather event erupted east of Billings, Montana. Twenty-one vehicles were involved and at least six, including two children, perished, authorities reportedly said.

Copied

A dust storm during peak travel time in Hardin, Montana, left drivers unable to see and caused a major crash on July 15.

At least six people were killed Friday evening after a dust storm, fueled by severe wind gusts, caused a pileup involving nearly two dozen vehicles on Interstate 90 in Montana about 40 miles east of Billings. Two of the fatalities were children and at least eight others were wounded in the crash and sent to hospitals.

The crash, which involved 21 vehicles, took place amid a weather system that kicked up wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, creating a dust storm, according to The Associated Press. Six of the vehicles involved in the crash were tractor-trailers, according to the AP. Both eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed, resulting in large backups after the weather cleared.

The incident, which took place near mile marker 493 on Interstate 90, was first reported to Montana State Highway Patrol at 4:28 p.m, according to The Independent. Mile marker 493 is located slightly west of the Hardin, Montana, eastbound exit on the interstate.

Radar imagery of storms impacting Billings and Hardin, Montana, on the evening of July 16, 2022. (NOAA Radar Data)

As storms began to develop in south-central Montana around noon on Friday, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of the area, including for Big Horn County, which is where Hardin is located.

Billings, Montana, located about 40 miles west of Hardin, was put under a severe thunderstorm warning just after 3 p.m. MDT as the threat for high wind gusts became apparent with these east-moving storms.

Strong wind gusts began to impact Billings at 3:17 p.m, when Billings Logan International Airport recorded a 50 mph gust, followed quickly by a 54-mph gust just minutes later. By 3:25 p.m, the airport was experiencing gusts over 60 mph.

After impacting Billings, the storm continued to move eastward towards Hardin, where it continued to unleash significant wind gusts. At around 4:15 p.m, the severe thunderstorm first impacted the area where the incident occurred, when a 40-mph gust was reported at Big Horn County Airport, located just south of the crash site.

Wind gusts continued to increase in Hardin for 40 minutes, peaking at 64 mph just before 5 p.m. Less than 10 minutes after the crash occurred at 4:28 p.m., wind gusts were recorded at 62 mph at the airport.

As the wind gusts blew through the area, it picked up dust and reduced visibility to less than a quarter mile, according to the Associated Press. As the dust greatly reduced visibility, driving became difficult and likely led to the pileup.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said the cause of the pileup was believed to be the weather.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” said Nelson, according to a report by the AP. Nelson said authorities believe the inclement weather was the only cause of the crash and added that he said it was the worst he'd seen in his 24 years working in Montana.

GOES-East GEOCOLOR Composite of Northern Rockies during time of storm. (NOAA/NESDIS)

“Everything is indicative of an isolated extreme weather event,” Nelson said. "What could people do? It really was just panic.” He described the predicament drivers were thrust into as "complete chaos."

Additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to provide extra help to the crash site.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Hundreds of vehicles including semi-trucks, campers and cars were backed up for miles on the eastbound lanes of the interstate as crews worked to clear and investigate the crash, according to The Billings Gazette.

"I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service," Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said in a message posted on Twitter Friday evening.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.