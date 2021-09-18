Alabama streets flooded amid severe weather, more potential flooding on the way
Updated Sep. 18, 2021 6:40 PM EDT
Streets in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were flooded on Saturday after rain and thunderstorms poured over the area. (Photo/@wilyo8)
Streets and yards in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were filled with flood water on Saturday when Tuscaloosa County was under a flash flood warning, which occurs when flash flooding is either eminent or already occurring.
Several cars were stuck in the flood water after trying to drive through it, according to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency. One person was trapped in their car, the agency reported.
The University of Alabama also reported via social media that the campus had experienced some flooding and warned drivers to avoid campus. By 3 p.m., however, the university announced that all streets on campus were cleared but still warned drivers to be cautious, as more rain throughout the evening could potentially lead to more flooding.
Flood waters were so deep on some streets that residents were even able to swim in it, as one resident in the area captured a video of and shared to Twitter. The Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport, Alabama, was also flooded.
The flash flooding started around 12:45 p.m., local time, and continued until around 2 p.m. By the time the lingering thunderstorms began to come to a close over the city, 2.7 inches of rain was reported in eastern Tuscaloosa and 4.74 inches were reported in the last 24 hours at the dam located northeast of the city.
Later in the afternoon, roadways began to clear of flooding and many began reopening to vehicles, but AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said the county could face a repeat of Saturday's events in the coming days.
"Daily showers or thunderstorms are forecast to return to the Southeast each day through the middle of the week," Kelly said. "Any additional rainfall can aggravate any lingering flooding or cause new areas of flooding to develop."
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.