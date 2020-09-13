Weather News
Air quality concerns may delay 2 NFL games Sunday
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 13, 2020 11:41 AM
Recent fires in Oregon left a thick covering of smoke over Portland on Sept. 10, that made visibility difficult and left the entire area with an orange glow.
Wildfires across California have deteriorated the air quality across much of the state for the past week, and may hold on long enough to postpone two home-opener NFL games.
The game taking place late Sunday afternoon is the San Francisco 49ers who are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi Stadium, an area that has been batting the poor air quality.
ESPN reported that 49ers coach, Kyle Shanahan, raised concerns about whether the team would be able to play on Sunday because of the air quality after practicing under what he called "apocalyptic" skies on Wednesday. The air quality at practice on Friday was above 150, which is noted to be "unhealthy".
As of Sunday morning, air quality was still "unhealthy" in San Francisco. But below the 200 level, that would require the game to be rescheduled.
Options for postponing the game including pushing the start time back a few hours later, or even delaying the match-up until Monday.
Smoke from wildfires fills the sky over Pasadena, Calif., in this view looking east down Colorado Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The air was categorized as unhealthy by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The National Weather Service said there were widespread smoke layers across the region. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
Meanwhile, the Sunday nighttime slot is set to feature the L.A Rams who will host the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
According to Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff's update on Saturday, "all indications are positive" that the game will be played as scheduled.
As of Sunday morning, the air quality was hovering just below 150, and designated as "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the Los Angeles area.
Going forward, the threat for wildfires is likely to continue across California, but air quality looks to gradually get better.
"Air quality in downtown Los Angeles could become tolerable by Monday as onshore winds are expected to push any smoke in the region farther north and east," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
LoBiondo explained that onshore winds are thanks to improved air quality in downtown Los Angeles early week, and farther inland and in the foothills by midweek.
Even farther north, rain is forecast to reach parts of the Pacific Northwest and help lessen the wildfire and smoke impacts.
