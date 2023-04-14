AccuWeather’s Edward Arditte had ‘unwavering dedication’

For over a decade, the West Coast native was an integral part of the AccuWeather team, serving as chief financial officer and board member. But his colleagues also remember him as a dear friend.

Copied

Edward "Ed" C. Arditte, 67, of Bristol, Rhode Island, a longtime board member and chief financial officer at AccuWeather from 2018-2022, passed away on April 6, 2023.

Edward "Ed" C. Arditte, who recently served as AccuWeather's chief financial officer and on the global weather forecasting company's board of directors, has died. Arditte, of Bristol, Rhode Island, was 67.

His family said the longtime businessman passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was surrounded by his family and countless friends in the last weeks of his life.

For over a decade, Arditte was an integral part of AccuWeather, serving as a board member since 2014 and holding the title of chief financial officer from 2018–2022.

"Ed's contributions to the growth and success of AccuWeather were immeasurable, and his unwavering dedication and commitment to the company were evident to everyone he encountered," AccuWeather President Steven Smith said. "As a company, we have been fortunate to have had Ed as a part of our team, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire us all for years to come."

Before he was hired at AccuWeather, Arditte held many high-profile roles throughout his career in finance and corporate strategy, including as vice president and treasurer at Textron Inc. in Providence, Rhode Island; senior vice president of strategy and investor relations at Tyco International Ltd., in Princeton, New Jersey; and co-president and chief financial officer at Fairway Group Holdings Inc.

Arditte will be remembered for his "calm and steady leadership, his natural ability to connect with others, and for the invaluable career mentorship he loved to provide," according to his obituary.

Outside of his distinguished career, he served his community in numerous ways, including as chairman of the board of Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance in Durham, North Carolina.

"My commitment to the AE Alliance is a deep commitment because I have witnessed the serious consequences and impact of AE," Arditte had said, according to his profile page for the organization. "I want to do what I can to support the patients, their families and the physicians who are dedicated to AE treatment and research."

Born in Los Angeles and raised in California, Arditte did his undergraduate work at the University of California, Riverside, before earning an MBA from Boston University.

He is survived by his wife, Bibi; his three children, Kimberly, Stephanie and Michael; and his grandson, Caleb.

"Anyone who knew Ed understood that, undoubtedly, his proudest achievement in life was his family," his obituary read. "He was a devoted husband to Bibi and an unwavering support for his children. He was happy to share photos of his grandson with anyone who would oblige. There was no place he would rather be than enjoying a sunny summer day with his family on the beaches of Martha's Vineyard."

His colleagues at AccuWeather reflected on his friendship over the years.

"Ed was not only a valued colleague but also a dear friend to many of us," Smith said. "He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time."

Funeral services were planned for Friday in Providence, Rhode Island.

Donations made in Arditte's memory can be sent to the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance or to ALS Research at Massachusetts General Hospital.