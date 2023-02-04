AccuWeather meteorologists provide insight on high-altitude balloon's path

The balloon was first spotted over Montana, and now AccuWeather meteorologists are analyzing where it could drift next if reliant on wind.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Based on atmospheric winds, we can track the potential path of the balloon that China says is a civilian craft for meteorological research.

AccuWeather meteorologists are analyzing the possible path of the suspected Chinese high-altitude balloon that was spotted over the Billings, Montana, area on Wednesday evening.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed Friday that the balloon is a "civilian airship" used mainly for weather research that had strewn from its planned course, CNN reported. The statement was the first admission that the balloon had originated in China since the Pentagon had announced it was tracking the airship on Thursday.

"It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course. The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure," the Chinese foreign ministry said, according to CNN.

A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple of days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm to people on the ground, officials said Thursday. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

“We are not aware of weather balloons that have the reported characteristics of this large, high-altitude balloon," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

If the movement of the high-altitude balloon observed over the Billings, Montana, area on Wednesday evening is primarily based upon atmospheric winds as opposed to any other maneuvering mechanism, AccuWeather meteorologists report that the upper-level winds may result in the balloon drifting across parts of the central and eastern United States in the coming days.

Utilizing AccuWeather’s largest database of foundational weather data available from any source globally, AccuWeather meteorologists reviewed detailed observations of current atmospheric winds as well as numerous forecast models.

While the exact altitude is unclear, high-altitude balloons typically fly around 60,000 feet or higher -- a level at which the balloons fly above the jet stream -- or the fast-moving current of air that guides the movement of weather systems -- and above the altitude commercial airlines would fly.

"Upper-level winds could guide the balloon southeastward and eventually eastward overhead the mid-Atlantic on Saturday morning and off the East Coast by Saturday evening," Porter said.

However, if the balloon is flying at a greater altitude, the direction of travel could take a different path. Porter pointed out as an example that if the balloon was flying at an altitude greater than 70,000 feet, it could have taken a track to the west from Montana instead of traversing the corridor from the Intermountain West to Northern California.

"Weather balloons are used in a variety of ways to monitor current atmospheric conditions and collect data for research," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan DePodwin said.

These balloons record everything from temperature, humidity and wind speed, which can be used by weather forecast models to predict the movement of weather systems.

"At some point, typically after the balloon reaches over 50,000 feet, the balloon bursts and the small payload of weather instruments fall slowly back to earth," DePodwin said. "There are also weather balloons that stay aloft for longer periods of time at higher altitudes with some able to maneuver between altitudes. These also measure the atmosphere and are typically for research purposes."

