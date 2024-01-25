AccuWeather Climate Change Statement

Climate change is a matter of intense interest and global importance. Weather and climate events have an annual impact of trillions of dollars on the global economy and remain top concerns of leaders worldwide impacting people, communities, and businesses, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report. From historic floods to devastating wildfires to extended hurricane seasons, a warming planet is disrupting lives and communities at a relentless pace. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that the U.S. has sustained 308 weather and climate disasters since 1980, causing damages/costs that have reached or exceeded $1 billion.

The evidence is clear; with observational data mounting, there can be little doubt that humans are contributing to global warming and continue to influence the world’s climate. Climate change is not new, and our climate has undergone many transformations over millions of years. But there is overwhelming data that it is being accelerated by humans, especially over the last century mainly by the burning of fossil fuels, also deforestation, an increase in paved surfaces, and the release of methane gas.

As an organization rooted in science, we use our climate models, various media and digital platforms, along with our weather and climate expertise, to promote better, safer and more healthful conditions for all people. We achieve these goals by providing the most accurate weather and climate forecasts; comprehensive analysis, reporting and awareness of climate change, and the continued development of superior products to help people and businesses make better decisions and take responsible actions to prepare for climate change threats.

Our approach to climate change coverage on our various AccuWeather editorial platforms is to impart the information people want and need in the clearest way possible. We strive to inspire others to do more for our environment and to benefit future generations to provide windows into actionable solutions, and we share and celebrate stories of climate change mitigation.