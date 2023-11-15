2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes in Utah mountains

Copied

The rugged terrain in Provo, Utah, as seen during autumn. (Cavan Images /Anna Rasmussen Photographs/Getty Images)

The cause of a plane crash that killed two men and injured a third in a mountainous area south of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday is under investigation, authorities said.

A small plane crashed Tuesday morning in rugged mountain terrain east of Provo, east of Slate Canyon near Kyhv Peak Road, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. MST, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, adding that a LifeFlight helicopter was utilized to reach the crash site due to its remote location.

A 26-year-old man from Hideout and a 23-year-old man from Santanquin were both killed in the crash. A 22-year-old man survived, and rescuers found him walking around near the crash site, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said at a press conference.

“The fact that they’re walking around is at least an initial good sign,” Cannon said. “That person was still moving and talking.”

The weather was dry throughout the day across that area, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Weather observations in the area reported scattered clouds at about 7,500-9,000 feet in elevation with 10-mile visibility. The Provo airport briefly reported haze in the 9 a.m. ET hour with a visibility drop to 5 miles," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The survivor was hoisted off the mountain by helicopter, and was transported to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said. The remains of the two deceased men were carried off the mountain.

Authorities did not reveal the identities of the men on board, or the type of plane they were in. The plane's origination and destination were not disclosed.

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration's website of U.S. aviation accidents and incidents was updated to include an incident near Provo with two fatalities and one "serious" injury. The plane was identified as a Cessna 172 Skyhawk. According to the incident description, the plane crashed "under unknown circumstances in mountainous terrain."

TMX contributed to this report.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.