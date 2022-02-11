Winter heat wave sets all-time February record highs in California cities
The second week of February featured a summer preview for some Californians as unusually early heat set records from San Diego through San Francisco.
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 11, 2022 2:47 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 11, 2022 3:44 PM EST
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from the scene of one of the fires that broke out in Southern California on Feb. 10, fanned by intense winds as firefighters also battled stifling heat.
Heat more typical of the spring or summer likely had some California residents double- or even triple-checking their calendars this past week as Mother Nature dished out record-breaking warmth across the state.
The rare mid-winter heat wave set several all-time records in the Bay Area and caused a heat advisory to be issued in the month of February around the Los Angeles area for the first time since 2006 -- just as the region welcomes football fans across the country arriving for Super Bowl 56.
While temperatures across the region have been above normal since the beginning of the month, the temperatures really started to peak above normal during the first weekend of February. By Tuesday, Feb. 8, afternoon highs in cities like Sacramento and San Francisco were both registering in the lower 70s, about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for mid-February.
The hottest day ended up being on Thursday, Feb. 10, when more than 10 cities either tied or broke daily record high temperatures. This includes cities such as Santa Ana, located near Anaheim, that reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the second consecutive day on Thursday, topping out more than 20 degrees above normal for mid-February.
Farther north, an astounding feat was reached by two central California locations, Salinas and San Francisco. Not only did both cities hit new daily record high temperatures Thursday, but it also became the warmest day ever recorded in those cities during February.
"The 78 F that San Francisco hit on Thursday afternoon is also an all-time record [for the city] for meteorological winter," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Meteorological winter for the Northern Hemisphere, which follows what are statistically the coldest three months, runs from Dec.1 to the end of February.
Prior to Thursday's high temperature, San Francisco's previous meteorological winter temperature record of 77 stood for 36 years.
Salinas fell 5 degrees short of the city's all-time meteorological winter record high of 92 F, last reached on Dec. 3, 1958.
The temperature record in San Francisco was set at San Francisco International Airport, not downtown San Francisco.
The unseasonable weather is forecast to continue through the weekend throughout the state. San Diego set a daily record high temperature of 85 degrees on Wednesday, Feb. 9, surpassing the old daily record of 83 F set in 2016. The city will have high temperatures near 80 F this weekend, well above the average of 65 F for this time of year, but likely falling a few degrees short of breaking more daily temperature records.
A few more locations across California could tie or surpass daily record high temperatures through the weekend, including Sacramento which is forecast to reach the lower to middle 70s on southward to Fresno where a high in the upper 70s is likely through Sunday.
Temperatures at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, are expected to peak in the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon for the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, and there's a chance it becomes the warmest Super Bowl on record.
The combination of warm, dry conditions, as well as gusty winds, helped to rapidly spread wildfires across the state on Thursday, including in Laguna Beach and Whittier.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported on Thursday evening that flames from the Sycamore Fire swept into a neighborhood in Whittier, California, located in Los Angeles County, and destroyed two homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Emerald Fire, which spread across Laguna Beach on Thursday, burned approximately 150 acres and forced evacuations. This fire remained active as of early Friday and was only 20 percent contained. While no measurable rain is expected through the weekend to assist firefighting efforts, there is the potential for some rain in Southern California by the middle of next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.