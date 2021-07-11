Temps forecast to approach 130 F again in Death Valley
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 12:57 PM EDT
The excessive heat will begin to wane in the coming days following another blistering weekend.
An abundance of excessive heat watches have spilled across the Southwest as residents continue to bake under record heat. Most notably, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Death Valley, California, can break all-time records over the weekend.
On Friday, the temperature at Death Valley soared to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous daily record high of 129 set back in 1913 on July 9, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
On Saturday, Las Vegas soared to a high of 117 and tied the city's all-time record high temperature. The first time the city ever climbed to 117 was back in July of 1942. In the nearly 80 years since that first reading, the mercury has only topped out at 117 four times, including Saturday.
Las Vegas also set a new daily record-high temperature on Friday of 116, breaking the previous record of 113, which was set back in 1943 and tied in 2012.
Flights at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport were delayed on Friday due to excessive heat. According to Flight Aware, 364 flights in the airport were delayed.
NV Energy asked that customers conserve energy through Sunday due to supply shortages caused by the weather conditions. The company asked that customers turn off the lights, avoid using large appliances and electronics, unplug electronics when they are not in use and turn off pool pumps.
"Another heat dome has settled in across the western United States and will persist into the early week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The setup is similar to what led to the extreme heat across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada at the end of June, when the region battled a round of its own record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires.
"This time, the core of the high pressure and heat will be anchored farther to the south and has allowed excessive heat to build up across the region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
An excessive heat warning went into effect last Wednesday across several locations at the start of extreme heat, including the Mojave Desert, Owens Valley and Death Valley, and it will continue until 8 p.m. PDT Monday, according to the NWS.
"The hottest conditions look to through Sunday as the area of high pressure peaks in strength," said Douty. During this time, not only will daily high temperature records be broken, but all-time records may be in jeopardy as well.
While Death Valley fell just short of the 130 mark on Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters expect temperatures to approach that barrier on Sunday. A temperature of 130 or above in Death Valley on Sunday would break the daily record for July 11 of 129.
The July 10 record set in 1913 in Death Valley is 134, doubles as the all-time world record for the highest temperature ever measured on Earth.
Las Vegas is expected to break its July 11 record high of 116 by rising to 117 again on Sunday. If the city does so, it would lead to a tie of the all-time record high on two consecutive days.
There won't be any relief at night, either, as temperatures will refuse to fall below 100 in Death Valley, even without the help of daytime sun. Las Vegas temperatures will remain over 10 degrees above the average lower 80s at night. Las Vegas can approach its all-time highest nighttime temperature of 95 on Saturday night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The heat dome will generally focus in on interior California, propelling temperatures past 110 in the Central Valley.
"Places like Fresno and Bakersfield, California, will be near 115 this weekend," added Roys. This can bring them near or even past record level.
Experts urge residents to limit their time outside, stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing to decrease the potential for heat-related illnesses. Heat is the most deadly weather impact annually in the United States. Extreme heat has contributed to an average of 138 fatalities every year over the past 30 years.
"Don't gamble with the dangerous conditions," said NWS of Las Vegas, stating that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Residents are recommended to remain out of the sun, in an air-conditioned room and to check up on relatives and neighbors.
Cooling stations will be open through Monday in Clark County, Nevada, according to the city of Las Vegas, which cautioned residents about the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
As air conditioners kick into overdrive, rolling blackouts are likely in California to curb electricity usage, according to Roys.
"As the upcoming week gets underway, hot conditions will begin to back off," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
The heat dome will continue to produce very high temperatures across the West this coming week, but not at all-time levels.
However, the wildfire threat will continue to increase in many areas that do not receive any monsoon moisture.
"This is the third prolonged, extreme and dangerous heat wave for the western U.S. in the last two months,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. Death Valley nearing the all-time world maximum temperature record of 134 F is a strong and clear message about the unusual and extreme nature of this heat wave.
These extreme heat waves have kick-started a dangerous cycle, where hot weather worsens the long-term drought, and then drought conditions enable heat waves to be even more extreme, according to Porter.
The entirety of both California and Nevada are in a moderate drought, with over 30% of California and 40% of Nevada in exceptional drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
So far in July, Las Vegas has only recorded a trace of rainfall, as opposed to its typical 0.07 of an inch to this point in the month. Death Valley has recorded no precipitation since April. Such intense drought conditions can increase the risk of wildfires across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Temps forecast to approach 130 F again in Death Valley
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 12:57 PM EDT
The excessive heat will begin to wane in the coming days following another blistering weekend.
An abundance of excessive heat watches have spilled across the Southwest as residents continue to bake under record heat. Most notably, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Death Valley, California, can break all-time records over the weekend.
On Friday, the temperature at Death Valley soared to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous daily record high of 129 set back in 1913 on July 9, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
On Saturday, Las Vegas soared to a high of 117 and tied the city's all-time record high temperature. The first time the city ever climbed to 117 was back in July of 1942. In the nearly 80 years since that first reading, the mercury has only topped out at 117 four times, including Saturday.
Las Vegas also set a new daily record-high temperature on Friday of 116, breaking the previous record of 113, which was set back in 1943 and tied in 2012.
Flights at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport were delayed on Friday due to excessive heat. According to Flight Aware, 364 flights in the airport were delayed.
NV Energy asked that customers conserve energy through Sunday due to supply shortages caused by the weather conditions. The company asked that customers turn off the lights, avoid using large appliances and electronics, unplug electronics when they are not in use and turn off pool pumps.
"Another heat dome has settled in across the western United States and will persist into the early week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The setup is similar to what led to the extreme heat across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada at the end of June, when the region battled a round of its own record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires.
"This time, the core of the high pressure and heat will be anchored farther to the south and has allowed excessive heat to build up across the region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
(AccuWeather)
An excessive heat warning went into effect last Wednesday across several locations at the start of extreme heat, including the Mojave Desert, Owens Valley and Death Valley, and it will continue until 8 p.m. PDT Monday, according to the NWS.
"The hottest conditions look to through Sunday as the area of high pressure peaks in strength," said Douty. During this time, not only will daily high temperature records be broken, but all-time records may be in jeopardy as well.
While Death Valley fell just short of the 130 mark on Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters expect temperatures to approach that barrier on Sunday. A temperature of 130 or above in Death Valley on Sunday would break the daily record for July 11 of 129.
The July 10 record set in 1913 in Death Valley is 134, doubles as the all-time world record for the highest temperature ever measured on Earth.
Las Vegas is expected to break its July 11 record high of 116 by rising to 117 again on Sunday. If the city does so, it would lead to a tie of the all-time record high on two consecutive days.
There won't be any relief at night, either, as temperatures will refuse to fall below 100 in Death Valley, even without the help of daytime sun. Las Vegas temperatures will remain over 10 degrees above the average lower 80s at night. Las Vegas can approach its all-time highest nighttime temperature of 95 on Saturday night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The heat dome will generally focus in on interior California, propelling temperatures past 110 in the Central Valley.
"Places like Fresno and Bakersfield, California, will be near 115 this weekend," added Roys. This can bring them near or even past record level.
Experts urge residents to limit their time outside, stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing to decrease the potential for heat-related illnesses. Heat is the most deadly weather impact annually in the United States. Extreme heat has contributed to an average of 138 fatalities every year over the past 30 years.
"Don't gamble with the dangerous conditions," said NWS of Las Vegas, stating that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Residents are recommended to remain out of the sun, in an air-conditioned room and to check up on relatives and neighbors.
Cooling stations will be open through Monday in Clark County, Nevada, according to the city of Las Vegas, which cautioned residents about the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
SEE ALSO:
As air conditioners kick into overdrive, rolling blackouts are likely in California to curb electricity usage, according to Roys.
"As the upcoming week gets underway, hot conditions will begin to back off," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
The heat dome will continue to produce very high temperatures across the West this coming week, but not at all-time levels.
However, the wildfire threat will continue to increase in many areas that do not receive any monsoon moisture.
"This is the third prolonged, extreme and dangerous heat wave for the western U.S. in the last two months,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. Death Valley nearing the all-time world maximum temperature record of 134 F is a strong and clear message about the unusual and extreme nature of this heat wave.
These extreme heat waves have kick-started a dangerous cycle, where hot weather worsens the long-term drought, and then drought conditions enable heat waves to be even more extreme, according to Porter.
The entirety of both California and Nevada are in a moderate drought, with over 30% of California and 40% of Nevada in exceptional drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
So far in July, Las Vegas has only recorded a trace of rainfall, as opposed to its typical 0.07 of an inch to this point in the month. Death Valley has recorded no precipitation since April. Such intense drought conditions can increase the risk of wildfires across the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo