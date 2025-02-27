Weak storm to deliver showers, mountain snow in California this weekend

Some rain is heading for California once again, but while the rain is unlikely to be significant, it can help to lower the wildfire danger in the southern part of the state.

A series of storms will bring some impacts to California into next week, including cooler air and some moisture, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The first storm will remain very weak as it pushes inland from Friday to Saturday. This storm will mostly occupy the middle part of the atmosphere but will have enough influence to turn off the offshore winds, cool down the air and bring sporadic showers along with some clouds.

Even where it does not rain from the first storm, which may be in most areas, temperatures will be 10-20 degrees lower on Friday and Saturday compared to Wednesday and Thursday.

A somewhat more organized storm with more moisture will come in from the Pacific this weekend to early next week.

Since the first storm will have moistened the atmosphere a bit, rainfall should be a bit more generous across the state, including some snow for the higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada as the second storm spins in.

Enough rain should fall in the northern and central parts of the state to create mild-mannered runoff and some puddles. In coastal areas of Southern California, enough rain may fall to wet the ground at times from Sunday afternoon to early Monday.

People waiting and arriving for the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday afternoon may need an umbrella or rain slicker with the shower activity ramping up.

"It's possible there could even be a stray thunderstorm around on Sunday afternoon and evening," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said.

Should a couple of thunderstorms erupt, along with the potential for some lighting strikes of course, there can be some localized heavier downpours in coastal Southern California.

Up to several inches of snow may fall on the Sierra Nevada. Roads may be slippery at times.

Southern California has been experiencing increasing short-term drought due to the lack of generous rain events since the start of the water year on Oct. 1.

Downtown Los Angeles has received only about half of its historical average rainfall, with 5.52 inches compared to 10.52 inches since early October.

There is no shortage of water in the state, despite the building drought in the south. The groundwater supply is ample, and there is plenty of water in the reservoirs over most of the state.

Snow cover is close to the historical average in the northern and central Sierra Nevada as well, despite the shortcomings in the southern part of the state.

Brush and topsoil conditions are very dry, and any non-flooding rain that falls would be welcomed to help ease the wildfire risk.

Another storm may eye the state later next week.

