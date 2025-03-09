Warmest week since 2024 to continue for much of central, eastern US

Hundreds of millions will be shedding jackets and long sleeves this week as temperatures climb into the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s F in much of the central and eastern United States.

A pattern favoring multiple days of above-historical average warmth will continue to grace much of the central and eastern United States this week as storms gather in the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

As the pattern progresses, temperatures will climb to their highest levels of the year and, in some cases, since last autumn.

In some places, there will not have been such a stretch of days (4-6) with double-digit, above-average warmth since the last week of December.

The extended break in the weather will allow plenty of opportunities to get some fresh air by going for walks, jogs and other physical activities such as yard cleanups, maintenance and intramural sports.

A gradual thaw, without heavy rain, is what is needed to reduce the snow cover in the northern tier of New England and adjacent Canada, to avoid major flooding problems.

Some daily record highs may be challenged, but compared to the historical average, temperatures will be on the plus side by 10-20 degrees.

In some locations, a breeze off of lakes, rivers, bays and the ocean can lead to significantly chilly conditions. In most cases, the predominant breeze will be from the south or southwest this week, so the south- and west-facing shorelines will be the chilliest.

There will be a push of cool air that slices across the Upper Midwest and into part of the Northeast for the middle of the week. This will either stop the warmup or reverse it for a day or two.

The breezes can also lead to a common problem in the early spring season: the risk of brush fires. Even where it has rained recently, breezes can quickly dry out dead grass and leaves to the point where they can easily catch on fire. Care should be taken when using outdoor power equipment, grill and parking on grassy or high-brush areas.

As a potent storm from the Pacific pushes well inland late next week, severe weather will ramp up significantly over the Plains and Mississippi Valley at first.

Regardless of thunderstorm activity, stiff winds from the massive storm system will further increase the risk of wildfires.

Along with the spread of spring fever in the coming week, AccuWeather meteorologists remind gardening enthusiasts to respect the time of the year and the potential for frost when considering planting or purchasing sensitive plants for the outdoors.

There are significant signs that much colder conditions may invade part of the U.S. during the second half of the month courtesy of a weakening polar vortex, which has been relatively a non-player this winter.

