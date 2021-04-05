Warm weather to hold across Northeast, but not for long
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 5, 2021 1:43 PM EDT
With spring here, hikers may be excited to head to the backcountry, but as Lincoln Riddle reports, now may not be the best time to get out onto the trails.
"April showers bring May flowers" is how the proverbial saying goes, but AccuWeather meteorologists expect the weather pattern to continue to stray from normal across the Northeast early this week. Sunshine will allow temperatures to continue to throttle above normal in the coming days, but forecasters say not to get to used to the pleasant conditions as the weather could trend toward more typical April conditions later this week.
The weekend ushered in mild and dry conditions across the Northeast and even though no record highs were broken, temperatures soared into the 60s and 70s across parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland by Sunday, which is as much as 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
One area that has been missing out on the dry and mild conditions is New England. After a brief visit from sunshine and milder weather on Sunday, showers, including some that brought snow to interior Maine, doused the region by Monday morning.
Cooler conditions may linger across parts of New England through the middle of the week, but the rest of the Northeast will experience warmer-than-normal weather.
"Across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, temperatures could once again be as high as 10 degrees above normal for early April [each day through Wednesday]," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. It will feel more like early May than early April, he added.
Afternoon highs will rise to around 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and will fall just short of that mark on Wednesday in Philadelphia, where the normal high is 60. Farther south, temperatures are predicted to climb into the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, D.C. For comparison, the average high in the nation's capital this time of year is 63 F.
Generally dry conditions are forecast to accompany the warmth through Wednesday; however, a couple of showers may spoil the sunshine.
"A couple waves of showers are likely to streak from Michigan to Maryland and Delaware into Wednesday morning," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "Depending on the exact timing of these showers, many locations may be dry for the majority of the day, with showers pushing through mainly at night."
Cities like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Baltimore could experience brief showers, which could cause some delays in travel for a short time.
While some spotty precipitation could be in the offing early in the week, steadier precipitation is likely to engulf the region before week's end.
"A storm approaching from the west will bring some clouds and showers into the region by Friday into Saturday, which will put a dent in the warmth," Pydynowski said.
Instead of high temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s, temperatures by Friday afternoon will be trimmed back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though the cooldown will be noticeable, temperatures at the end of the week will still be right around normal for this time of year.
The clash of differing air masses, one dry and warm and the other cool and wet, could lead to the development of some thunderstorms along with the wet weather later this week.
Showers are likely to come in waves, and many areas will face multiple rounds of rain on Thursday and Friday and perhaps again over the weekend.
The rainfall amounts are not likely to tally very high for most areas, although a few of the hardest-hit locations may pick up close to 2 inches of rain by the end of the week. Since the precipitation will be spread out over several days, rather than coming down all at once, flooding issues are likely to be restricted to low-lying and poor drainage areas.
On the other hand, rainfall may be welcome in some cities near the Great Lakes. Communities like Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, back toward Toledo, Ohio, and Detroit are all experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The slow and steady rain in these areas could wet the soil at just the right rate to prevent flooding problems as well as to help alleviate the drought conditions.
Locations with the best chance to stay dry and mild at the end of the week will be those across New England.
An area of high pressure is forecast to set up camp in New England and hold there, despite the approaching storm across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
Above-normal temperatures are likely to occur in cities like Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston Thursday and Friday.
Eventually, clouds and wet weather will dampen New England too once high pressure loses its grip on the region, a weather change that AccuWeather forecasters say is most likely sometime over the weekend.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
