UK challenges all-time record high as intense heat sends temps toward 100 F in London

Firefighters performed controlled burns on a wildfire burning near Louchats, France, on July 17, in an effort to control the blaze, which has burned more than 27,000 acres.

All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already been smashing records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.

The brutal heat has been blamed for more than 1,000 deaths last week across Spain and Portugal after temperatures soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in both countries. The intense heat is also roasting France where wildfires have forced thousands to flee in the southwestern parts of the country and officials have labeled the heat as "apocalyptic."

The worst of the heat will remain centered on Western and Central Europe, with the U.K. and France set to be at the epicenter of some of the most extreme conditions through Tuesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

In the U.K., a red warning for extreme heat was in effect through Tuesday across a large swath of interior England, including London. This warning was the first of its kind ever issued by the Met Office, the U.K.'s weather service. It represents the highest threat level possible as the Met Office warns of "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" due to extreme heat.

According to Sky News, which cited a military source, the Royal Air Force halted flights out of Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire Monday because the runway reportedly melted.

Elsewhere, amber warnings for extreme heat are in effect for the rest of England and much of southern Scotland through Tuesday. Amber warnings are one level of severity below red warnings.

"Population-wide adverse health effects [that are] not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat" are expected early this week, the Met Office said in a statement.

As of 3 p.m. local time Monday, London's Heathrow Airport recorded a high of 98 F (37.1 C) while temps hovered at 99 F (37.5 C) at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the London borough of Richmond, according to the Met Office.

In Wales, the Met Office said Monday was already the hottest day on record in the country, provisionally. Temperatures reached 98.8 F (37.1 C) in Hawarden, located in the northern part of the country, exceeding the previous record high of (35.2 C) which was set back on Aug. 2, 1990, in Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire.

High temperatures through Tuesday across much of the European continent are forecast to soar 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit (8.3-16.7 degrees Celsius) above normal. Since late last week, high temperatures at this level have already shattered daily, monthly and even all-time records in parts of Portugal, Spain and France.

More records are set to fall this week as the core of the immense heat shifts.

One of the most significant records in jeopardy this week is the U.K.'s all-time high-temperature record. The current record stands at 102 F (38.7 C) from the Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

AccuWeather forecasters expect the mercury to climb into the low 100s F (38-40 C) across portions of southern England early this week. On Tuesday, Cambridge is forecast to top out at a staggering 103 F (39.4 C).

AccuWeather forecast for Cambridge, England, on Tuesday, July 19.

"In downtown London, the temperature will approach a scorching 100 F (38 C) on Monday and Tuesday. Birmingham, Manchester and York could also approach July all-time records amid the sizzling conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

Temperatures in London typically climb to around 70 F (21 C) during the middle of July.

Heat of this magnitude will lead to the risk of serious illness and danger to life, human and otherwise. While the heat will reach its peak during the daylight hours, there will be almost no relief from the dangerous heat overnight.

"Many locations Monday night across the United Kingdom and northern France are expected to

have low temperatures that are more equivalent to their normal high temperatures for this time of the year," cautioned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Heat waves are a deadly hazard in the United States and southern Canada but are often even deadlier in Europe, where air conditioning simply does not exist in most houses and communities. The ongoing heat wave could challenge or surpass the 2003 heat wave that enveloped Europe in record heat, killing over 30,000 people both directly and indirectly, according to Roys.

Heat wave bakes Britain

In addition to the danger to life, extreme heat is expected to bring transportation to a halt across portions of the U.K.

Passengers in England and Wales are being told not to travel unless absolutely necessary during the worst of the heat this week, with many train lines already undergoing cancellations, according to The Independent. Steel rail tracks are susceptible to buckling and other damage amid extreme temperatures. Any trains that do run this week will have to do so at reduced speeds, resulting in significant delays.

Heat, wildfires wreak havoc in France

Farther south, portions of France have already been scorched, both figuratively and literally as a result of this unprecedented heat.

Heat and excessive dryness have left parts of southwestern France at the mercy of raging wildfires. A massive blaze continues to tear through the Gironde region, a popular tourist destination, and has laid at least 34,000 acres of land to waste since last Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Meteo France, the French weather service, has placed fifteen departments in the western portion of the country on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures through Tuesday.

Trucks and cars drive on the A63 motorway invaded by smoke caused by the forest fire fifty km (31 miles) south of Bordeaux, near Belin-Béliet, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

“In certain zones in the south-west, it will be an apocalypse of heat,” forecaster Francois Gourand of Meteo-France told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Even outside of the southwest, the heat will be absolutely brutal across a large part of France. Paris is forecast to top out over 100 F (38 C) through Tuesday. Monday afternoon, local time, Paris reached 100 F (38 C). This was the first triple-digit temperature reading since August 9, 2020. The City of Light typically averages a high temperature of 75 F (24 C) in the heart of summer.

By midweek, the worst of the heat will begin to ease across Western Europe, but temperatures will still remain above average for at least the rest of the week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. It may take residents and infrastructure several days or even weeks to recover from the strain exerted by this historic heat wave.

