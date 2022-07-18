UK breaks all-time record high as intense heat sends temps past 100 F

Copied

Residents of England continued to endure near-record-breaking temperatures, while some European officials titled the heat as "apocalyptic."

A new all-time record high was set in the United Kingdom Tuesday, and temperatures were forecast to soar higher as the day went on as an epic heat wave continued to roast much of Europe.

The U.K. Met office said Tuesday that the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. was observed in the English capital. London's Heathrow Airport reported a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40.2 Celsius) shortly before 1 p.m. local time Tuesday. Temperatures in London typically climb to around 70 F (21 C) during the middle of July.

Not only was the reading of 104 F (40.2 C) a new all-time record in the U.K., but officials said it was also the first time in recorded history that the country had eclipsed 40 degrees Celsius.

The temperature at Heathrow eclipsed the previous all-time record that had been set earlier Tuesday in the village of Charlwood, England, located in the southeastern part of the country. The temperature, which still had to be confirmed, reached 102.4 F (39.1 C).

The previous all-time record in the U.K. prior to Tuesday was established three years ago when a temperature of 102 F (38.7 C) was recorded in Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

A handful of other locations also rose above the previous all-time U.K. record Tuesday afternoon. While London’s Heathrow Airport holds the top spot, Wisley, Chertsey and Northolt, England, all recorded temperatures of more than 102 F (39 C) as of 1 p.m., local time, according to the Met Office.

The London Fire Brigade was forced to declare a major incident on Tuesday in response to a huge surge of fires across the capital. The fire brigade was under "immense pressure," according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The mayor urged residents around the region not to take risks and to "stay safe in the heat."

Air quality deteriorated across much of the U.K. on Tuesday afternoon as high pressure trapped pollutants in the lower layers of the atmosphere. Air quality levels in the mid-afternoon hours Tuesday ranged from fair to poor across the area.

The diminished air quality worked to increase the strain on vulnerable populations already dealing with extreme heat.

An air quality snapshot taken on Tuesday, July 19, shows air quality levels ranging from fair (yellow) to poor (orange) across much of the U.K. (AccuWeather)

Monday night was the hottest night on record in multiple parts of the U.K. after searing daytime heat levels failed to drop sufficiently overnight. Kenley, England, bottomed out at 78 F (25.8 C) Monday night and set a new record for highest daily minimum temperature for both England and the U.K. The previous record stood at 75 F (23.9 C) from Brighton, England, on Aug. 3, 1990.

Elsewhere Monday night, Aberporth, Wales, recorded a low temperature of 76 F (24.5 C) and broke the Welsh record for highest daily minimum temperature. The Welsh record had previously stood for more than 70 years, dating back to July 29, 1948.

All-time record highs were also broken in the United Kingdom Monday, as a deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week intensified in the region.

Heat wave bakes Britain

The brutal heat has been blamed for more than 1,000 deaths last week across Spain and Portugal after temperatures soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in both countries. The intense heat is also roasting France, where wildfires have forced thousands to flee in the southwestern parts of the country.

Two major all-time heat records smashed Monday occurred in Liverpool, England and Hawarden, Wales. In Liverpool, the 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 F) reading set a record that stood since a high of 34.5 C (94.1 F) on Aug. 2, 1990. The Hawarden Monday high of 37 C (98.8 F) also broke its Aug. 2, 1990, all-time mark, which was 35.2 C (95.4 F).

It was so hot in the U.K. that officials had to shut down London's Luton Airport when its lone runway "melted" -- passengers on one incoming flight from Italy were told they were being diverted because of “bits of tarmac melting” on the runway, The Guardian reported. Just after 6 p.m local time, the runway reopened to arriving and departing flights, according to the BBC.

That was also the case at the Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire, which halted flights out of Brize Norton air base Monday because a runway reportedly warped due to the scorching heat.

The worst of the heat will remain centered on Western and Central Europe, with the U.K. and France set to be at the epicenter of some of the most extreme conditions on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

In the U.K., a red warning for extreme heat was in effect on Tuesday across a large swath of interior England, including London. This warning was the first of its kind ever issued by the Met Office, the U.K.'s weather service. It represents the highest threat level possible as the Met Office warns of "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" due to extreme heat.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Elsewhere, amber warnings for extreme heat are in effect for the rest of England and much of southern Scotland on Tuesday. Amber warnings are one level of severity below red warnings.

"Population-wide adverse health effects [that are] not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat" are expected early this week, the Met Office said in a statement.

In Wales, the Met Office said Monday was the hottest day on record in the country. Temperatures reached 98.8 F (37.1 C) in Hawarden, located in the northern part of the country, exceeding the previous record high of 95 F (35.2 C) which was set back on Aug. 2, 1990, in Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire.

The highest temperature in the U.K. on Monday was recorded in Santon Downham, where it topped out at 100 F (38.1 C), according to the Met Office. Several other cities around the country including Cavendish and Cambridge exceeded 99 F (37.2 C) on Monday.

High temperatures Tuesday across much of the European continent are forecast to soar 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit (8.3-16.7 degrees Celsius) above normal. Since late last week, high temperatures at this level have already shattered daily, monthly and even all-time records in parts of Portugal, Spain and France.

More records are set to fall this week as the core of the immense heat shifts.

Heat of this magnitude will lead to the risk of serious illness and danger to life, human and otherwise. While the heat will reach its peak during the daylight hours, there will be almost no relief from the dangerous heat overnight.

Heat waves are a deadly hazard in the United States and southern Canada but are often even deadlier in Europe, where air conditioning simply does not exist in most houses and communities. The ongoing heat wave could challenge or surpass the 2003 heat wave that enveloped Europe in record heat, killing over 30,000 people both directly and indirectly, according to Roys.

In addition to the danger to life, the extreme heat is expected to bring transportation to a halt across portions of the U.K.

People in England and Wales are being told not to travel unless absolutely necessary during the worst of the heat this week, with many rail lines already undergoing cancellations, according to The Independent. Steel rail tracks are susceptible to buckling and other damage amid extreme temperatures. Any trains that do run this week will have to do so at reduced speeds, resulting in significant delays.

Network Rail, which runs Britain's train system, said the extreme heat was "causing the overhead line equipment that powers electric trains to sag."

"The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed, and safety must come first," Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail, told Axios.

Schools were being shut or closed early due to the searing heat being forecast.

To the south, France has been undergoing similar excessive heat. The intense temperatures and dryness have left parts of southwestern France at the mercy of raging wildfires.

A massive blaze continues to tear through the Gironde region, a popular tourist destination, and has laid at least 34,000 acres of land to waste since July 12, according to the BBC.

Trucks and cars drive on the A63 motorway invaded by smoke caused by the forest fire 31 miles south of Bordeaux, near Belin-Béliet, southwestern France, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

“In certain zones in the south-west, it will be an apocalypse of heat,” forecaster Francois Gourand of Meteo-France told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

By midweek, the worst of the heat will begin to ease across Western Europe, but temperatures will still remain above average for at least the rest of the week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. It may take residents and infrastructure several days or even weeks to recover from the strain exerted by this historic heat wave.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.