Torrential downpours threaten flash flooding in southern, central US

While rain for the central and southern United States will be largely beneficial for many areas in need of a thorough soaking, localized flash flooding is also a concern from Wednesday to Thursday.

Copied

Members of the veterans organization, Team Rubicon, have been helping with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Tennessee and North Carolina. Missy Piercy explains what drove her to join the efforts.

A surge of moisture will advance across the central and southern United States into Thursday. While the rain will be beneficial from drought and wildfire standpoints, too much rain may fall too fast and trigger flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The greatest risk of downpours that can trigger highly localized flooding will be from Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to northwestern Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. Within this zone, there will be pockets where rain can briefly pour down at 1-2 inches per hour, leading to street flooding and quick rises on some small streams.

The steady west-to-east nature of the showers and thunderstorms through Thursday should greatly limit any flooding problems. However, as the rain advances through areas hit hard by disastrous flash flooding from Helene in late September, it can briefly hinder repair operations.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Outside of the risk of localized flooding, 0.50 to 1 inch of rain will fall from the central Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes region. The rain will have some positive impact on low water levels along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Much more rain is needed to overcome the extent and severity of drought affecting the major river basins.

Low water levels are inhibiting tug and barge operations on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. This mode of transporting grains and commodities is typically inexpensive but is being made less efficient by unusually shallow and narrow shipping lanes.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.