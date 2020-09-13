Summer keeps tight grip over France, UK this week
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 13, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated Sep. 13, 2020 3:50 PM
As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Summer is not ready to give up across parts of northern Europe as afternoon temperatures are expected to soar this week, reaching levels not typical for the middle of September.
The large area of high pressure that has been promoting largely dry conditions across much of Europe in recent days will help to turn up the heat for some this week.
As the center of high pressure shifts east into eastern Europe on Monday, the winds across western Europe will turn out of the south. This will bring warm and humid air into the region.
Temperatures across from the British Isles and France to Germany and Austria will begin to trend warmer on Monday. High temperatures of 25-35 degrees C (77-95 degrees F) are expected across these areas on Monday, a dramatic increase compared to the highs of 20-30 C (70-86 F) over the weekend.
On Tuesday, temperatures will climb even higher for some. While the southern British Isles can once again expect readings of 25-28 C (77-82 F) in the afternoon, widespread lower 30s C (86-93 F) can be expected across northern France and western Germany.
The heat wave will continue across southern France and Germany on Wednesday, but a cold front sweeping through northwestern Europe could help to knock back afternoon temperatures by a couple degrees across the British Isles and northern France.
Overall, temperatures will be 6-11 degrees C (10-20 degrees F) above normal across northwestern and north-central Europe through the beginning of the week.
Any outdoor activities should be limited to the early mornings and late afternoons to avoid the heat of the day. Anyone out during the hottest hours of the day is reminded to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade to prevent heat-related illnesses.
According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys, while heat of this magnitude is not common for the middle of September, this isn't the first time temperatures have reached this level in recent years.
Paris is expected to reach the low 30s C (low 90s F) on Monday and Tuesday. The last time the mercury reached this level in Paris during this time of year was Sept. 12-13 in 2016, stated Roys.
"The heat wave of September 2016 also reached as far north as London, where the high reached 33 C (91 F). This is the first time in the last ten years," he added. London will try to make a run at 30 C (86 F) this week.
The normal high temperature for the middle of September in Paris and London is 22 C (71 F) and 18 C (65 F), respectively.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
