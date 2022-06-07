Stormy times ahead for the Northeast
By
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 7, 2022 5:07 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 7, 2022 5:38 AM EDT
AccuWeather's Marvin Gomez breaks down the conditions you can expect for some of the biggest ballgames across the country on June 7 in our Field Conditions forecast.
The mid-Atlantic and Northeast have enjoyed stretches of seasonable and dry weather as of late, complete with low humidity and a lack of afternoon thunderstorms. But AccuWeather forecasters say a parade of storm systems will bring a quick end to that this week, with rain arriving in some areas beginning on Tuesday.
Rain, some heavy, has already gripped many areas farther west recently. Places such as Detroit, Michigan, experienced multiple rounds of heavy rain on Monday, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the metro area. Toward the south, from Ohio to Alabama, the rain was accompanied by stronger storms that produced torrential rainfall and locally damaging wind gusts.
Meanwhile, the next system spawned clusters of severe thunderstorms across the High Plains, producing hail as large as softballs along with damaging wind gusts.
While such intense storms are quite unlikely farther east, the swath of rain will arrive in many areas on Tuesday. Cities such as Burlington, Vermont, Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will have their stretch of nice weather end as a round of rain moves in. With a strong push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, there will be enough fuel in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to be embedded within the broader swath of rain.
Farther back to the west, cities such as Detroit and Cincinnati, Ohio, will start the day on a wet note, though rain will gradually push eastward and out of their areas by the end of the day.
Cities near and east of the Interstate-95 corridor may be spared most of Tuesday's rain, perhaps seeing some light showers toward the evening and overnight hours. But forecasters say the luck will not last for long.
By Wednesday, the front's eastward movement is expected to lessen, providing the Eastern Seaboard with a longer opportunity to see rounds of rainfall. Additionally, a disturbance forming along the front will slide through portions of the Northeast by Thursday, acting to enhance the rainfall even more.
"While a front pressing into the Northeast by early Wednesday may bring a few showers, this isn't expected to bring heavy rain. But by late Wednesday the front is expected to stall, allowing a wave of low pressure to form along it and track up the coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski explained.
This combination, combined with the plume of moisture pulled northward, will set the stage for heavy rain to fall across much of this area. While any thunderstorms will not likely be especially intense, Mother Nature has shown in the past that issues can arise regardless, as multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms impact the same areas repeatedly, manageable rainfall amounts can quickly rise to more problematic levels, leading to flooding. This is a process known as "training", and is responsible for much of the flooding seen in the Northeast.
"An area from the mid-Atlantic up through New England could get 1 to 2 inches of rain on Thursday alone. That much rain could be enough to lead to flooding problems," Babinski said.
The threat of flooding may be highest in major cities and other urban locations. Unlike more rural areas, most of the ground is covered in paved surfaces that cannot soak in water. This leads to additional runoff, which can enhance the severity of any flooding that occurs.
However, localized flooding is also possible outside of the cities, especially in low-lying and historically flood-prone areas.
Many areas on the East Coast have also had abnormally high rainfall in recent weeks. Washington, D.C., received 161 percent of its normal rainfall in May, while New York received 114 percent. With the ground already saturated, it will take less rainfall to lead to flooding issues.
While most of the East Coast may have a break from the rain on Friday, the next system will shift through the area. While rain may not be as heavy this time around, it may take less to cause flooding problems after the earlier heavy rain. By the weekend's end, however, a return to drier weather may be in the cards.
