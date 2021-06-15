Record-challenging heat wave to broil western Europe
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 15, 2021 2:45 PM EDT
The western United States is experiencing a historic heat wave, but it's not the only part of globe sweltering under record-challenging warmth. The heat in parts of western and central Europe is forecast to reach levels not seen since 2019.
A large area of high pressure building over western Europe through the middle of the week will gradually expand eastward through the end of the week and into the weekend.
As this feature builds across the continent it will cause temperatures to climb about 10-20 degrees F (5-11 degrees C) above normal.
"A summertime air mass will bring temperatures ranging from 90-105 degrees Fahrenheit (32-40 degrees Celsius) to areas of western and central Europe through Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
Highs across France on Tuesday reached 79-89 F (26-32 C), including in Paris where the high topped out at 88 F (31 C). In central and western Spain, afternoon temperatures reached 90-99 F (32-37 C).
Temperatures are expected to climb to similar levels in France, Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, added Smithmyer.
"By Thursday, the warmth will spread to areas of Germany before becoming more isolated in eastern Germany on Friday," she added.
In Paris, the worst of the heat will be fleeting with highs expected to top out around 92 F (33 C) on Wednesday before returning to the upper 70s to low 80s F (24-29 C) through the end of the week. Highs are normally around 70 F (21 C) this time of year.
In Warsaw, afternoon temperatures are forecast to trend higher through the end of the week and may reach 90 F (32 C) by Saturday, almost 20 degrees F (11 degrees C) above normal for mid-June.
"This heat wave will likely be record-setting for locations that reach 90 F (90 C) since it is happening so early in the month. Previous heat waves have been recorded during late June," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Berlin may even set a record number of days above 90 degrees (32 degrees C) this week. After topping that benchmark on Thursday, afternoon temperatures are forecast to return to that level or higher through at least Sunday. Normal highs are in the low 70s F (22-23 C) this time of year.
The Eiffel Tower seen from the Champ-de-Mars on June 11, 2021. (Photography by Riccardo Milani / Hans Lucas)
Paris hasn't recorded a 90-degree F (32-degree C) day since late last June. For many other cities, including Warsaw, the last time they recorded highs of 90 F (32 C) or higher was in late June 2019.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will range from 95-110 degrees F (35-43 degrees C) across the regions impacted by the heat.
Persistent heat and a lack of air conditioning across the region can increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those that are sensitive to the heat or do not have access to air conditioning.
High temperatures and dry conditions across the region can lead to an increased fire risk, especially in areas that have been dry in recent weeks. Heat will also put a strain on power grids where businesses and homes run air conditioners to try to keep cool, warned Smithmyer.
"Moving into the weekend, the heat is forecast to become more widespread once again across central Europe," said Smithmyer, adding that the heat will spread across portions of southern Europe by the end of the weekend.
Meanwhile, areas of rain and thunderstorms will bring temperatures down across France and Spain during the second half of the week.
"Some of these storms, fueled by the heat in the center of the continent, can strengthen and become severe," said Roys.
