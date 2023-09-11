Southern Plains faces weather flip flop: From hot to not

Drought-stricken areas are expected to experience some rainfall as daily rounds of storms are set to erupt in parts of the Plains.

The southern Plains are in for a wild weather ride this week, as a dramatic shift in weather patterns will break the heat dome that has had the region sweltering all summer. A cool breeze will roll in, giving air conditioning units and the stressed energy grid a well-deserved break.

The first signs of change swept in Monday morning as clouds and rain danced across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. But that's just the beginning of the transition because conditions are going to stay on the cool side. In many cases across northern Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, this could be the coolest stretch of weather since May.

The driver of this weather pattern change is a cold front, which is making a rare plunge across the southern Plains. Residents can say goodbye to scorching highs in the 90s and 100s, as places like Dodge City, Kansas, Oklahoma City, and Dallas are set to enjoy afternoon highs in the 70s later this week.

As residents have roasted under the relentless summer sun, drought conditions have only worsened, but there is hope on the horizon. This week's weather pattern will bring much-needed rain, although the region will need a lot more to return things to normal.

Although the cooler conditions and rain will be welcomed by nearly everyone across the southern Plains, AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a zone where thunderstorm activity could take a severe turn.

Along the fringes of the scorching heat, places like Midland and Odessa, Texas, and parts of eastern New Mexico may experience damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding. AccuWeather forecasters urge people who live in this zone to stay weather-aware, especially during late afternoon and overnight hours.

Tuesday may offer a brief respite from the rain, but this can be short-lived. A surge of atmospheric energy from the Four Corners region promises to deliver another wave of much-needed rainfall by Wednesday in portions of Texas and Oklahoma. And the good news keeps on coming, as Thursday looks like another day to keep the umbrella handy.

But that's not all, as the lucky streak of wet weather could extend into the weekend, thanks to another potent cold front poised to sweep through the southern Plains between Friday and Sunday.

