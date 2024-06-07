Showery chaos to keep heat waves at bay across Northeast for now

One of the two weekend days will be better than the other, and after some showery conditions into Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists offer some insights on the long range for the Northeast.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Jon Porter look ahead to the summer season where the potential for severe weather could include fast-moving thunderstorms, high winds and flash flooding.

As unseasonably cool air descends upon the Northeast into next week, the atmosphere will respond with pop-up showers and thundershowers. AccuWeather meteorologists say conditions later next week may be a tug-of-war between a dry and rainy pattern, and there might be hints of the season's first heat wave in the cards in the long range.

Saturday will likely be the better of the two days this weekend for outdoor plans, especially in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, as a reinforcing pocket of chilly air will drop down later this weekend to early next week.

"Much of the Northeast will get a bonus day on Saturday, where a pocket of dry air moves in with warmer air aloft," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said, "That warm and dry pocket will result in seasonable temperatures and a rain-free day for many."

This follows a somewhat chaotic day on Friday with pop-up showers, mainly over the interior Northeast.

"The weather may be a little annoying for those with outdoor plans in parts of the Northeast [from Sunday to Monday]," AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Ariella Scalese said, "A shower will pass through; it's dry for a bit, then it showers again."

A few showers could become feisty with some rumbles of thunder and small hail.

The time between the showers will vary from minutes to hours. Likewise, some of the showers will only last for a few minutes while it may rain more often than not for several hours in other areas.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A couple of disturbances will add to the mosaic of showers, enhancing the activity as they approach and decreasing or shutting down the downpours for a time after they move by. Shower coverage will most likely increase as Sunday progresses then decrease on Monday.

Temperatures will rise back to within a few degrees of the historical average along the Interstate 95 corridor from this weekend into early next week. However, farther inland, temperatures will run 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average during the same period. This means highs over most mountainous areas will be in the 60s. Near the coast, highs will generally range from the mid-70s to the low 80s.

Will dry weather return to the Northeast in the new week?

Looking ahead, the forecast from Tuesday to Saturday of next week will depend on the movement of a disturbance in the Central states.

"If that disturbance drops southeastward and quickly turns eastward, conditions will deteriorate in the form of clouds, areas of drenching rain and thunderstorms for much of the Eastern states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said.

"On the other hand, if that disturbance is much slower in turning eastward, then much of the East may have a string of sunny and dry days with a warming trend," Smerbeck explained.

At this time, it appears that much of the region will be dry from Tuesday to Wednesday; after that is when downpours may return or slide to the south.

When might the season's first heat wave occur in the Northeast?

Looking ahead to the second half of June, indications continue to point toward a significant warmup in the Northeast. However, any tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico or along the southern Atlantic coast may play a role in the weather patterns to the north.

The jet stream will likely bulge northward in the region, much like it has done in the West this past week. When this occurs, it promotes warmer weather over a large area.

"Parts of the Northeast may have their first heat wave of the summer during the week of June 17," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The heat may set up first over the northern tier of the Northeast then expand southward.

Competing factors for this will be the extent of cooling sea breezes versus offshore winds in the coastal Northeast and how dry the ground gets beforehand. A stiff offshore breeze can prevent a cooling sea breeze. A dry ground can heat up much faster than a moist landscape.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.