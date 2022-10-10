Severe thunderstorms to threaten Midwest

AccuWeather forecasters warn that an approaching storm system could spawn broad areas of rain and severe thunderstorms across a large part of the north-central United States into the middle of this week.

Many parts of the U.S. have been in an up-and-down weather pattern of sorts, with warmth often being replaced by a winterlike chill and vice versa. Recent days have been no exception, with many people seeing their first frost or freeze of the season so far across much of the Midwest. As temperatures surge briefly once again, a combustible weather pattern will result.

Like with recent cold fronts that have traversed the U.S., this one will originate well to the north in Canada. However, this system does have some notable differences as well.

"A sprawling area of high pressure is acting as a roadblock in the atmosphere, keeping the polar air in Canada at bay. But as the high pressure slides to the east, the cold front will be able to shift southeastward," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger explained. "However, unlike some recent systems, more moisture will be present this time, allowing rain and thunderstorms to develop."

The severe weather threat will ramp up Tuesday evening across portions of the Midwest, with fast-moving thunderstorms developing. Residents living in cities such as Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis may need to dodge this unsettled weather during the evening commute.

With a potent jet stream helping to invigorate these storms, the threat of damaging winds may continue into the overnight hours in portions of Wisconsin and eastern Iowa, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The threat is likely to erupt farther to the south and east Wednesday, matching the speed of the cold front as it dives across the Midwest. Millions may be impacted in cities such as Cincinnati, Ohio; and Nashville, Tennessee; however, there are a number of ways that the weather may play out Wednesday.

"If the surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is able to overlap the intense jet stream in the upper atmosphere, thunderstorms may become particularly intense and widespread," Geiger said.

"However, there may be a gap between these two atmospheric features. Should this be the case, severe storms would be more isolated," he added.

North of the severe thunderstorm zone, there is the potential for strong wind gusts with brief showers that pivot across the Great Lakes region from Wednesday to Wednesday night. Even in absence of thunder and lightning in this zone, there is the risk of sporadic power outages.

As the front accelerates eastward Thursday, the severe weather threat may move to many of the densely populated urban corridors along the East Coast.

Through Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected to move quickly. Although this will lessen the threat of flooding and allow the worst weather conditions to develop over a short amount of time, conditions can also change quite rapidly as storms approach.

Additionally, unlike in the spring and summer, some of these storms may not produce large amounts of thunder and lightning, which may allow them to catch some residents by surprise. Meteorologists say those in the threat areas will want a way to receive the latest weather alerts such as severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in the event that threatening weather approaches.

The rain will prove beneficial for some parts of the U.S. that have been unusually dry as of late. A lack of consistent rainfall has allowed the Mississippi River to drop to historically low levels in some locations. The low levels have exposed shoals rarely seen and have had a negative impact on barge traffic that moves many grains and commodities up and down the waterway.

As the cold front slides through the country, it will bring chilly air in behind it. This may even bring wintry conditions to parts of the north-central U.S.

A period of strong winds will accompany the arrival of the chilly air from portions of eastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming to the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday.

Gusts of 40-60 mph are likely with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph possible in the strongest winds. At this intensity, there is some risk for trucks to be blown over as well as sporadic power outages.

