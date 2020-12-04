Robust storm set to wallop the Middle East
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 4, 2020 2:12 PM
A photographer in Hawaii captured a green flash that occurred at sunset on Dec. 1. Cornell University says the green flash is caused by a vertical ray of green light above the sun.
After a break in the stormy pattern, a new storm organizing over the Middle East this weekend will usher in a variety of impacts including rain, snow and gusty winds.
A piece of a storm that will swing across south-central Europe through the weekend will break off and move into the Middle East.
Areas of showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up from southern Lebanon and Syria to southern Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia as early as Saturday as the storm approaches the region.
The heaviest rain will begin to develop Saturday night as the storm becomes more organized over the Middle East. Widespread downpours are expected mainly across south-central Iran. By Sunday, these downpours are expected to spread east across the country following the progression of the storm.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As rain and thunderstorms linger over Iran into Sunday and Monday, showers will continue to spread east into Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Widespread rainfall totals of 25-50 mm (0.50-1.00 inch) are expected across this region through the weekend. In the areas of heaviest rain, totals can reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) possible in central Iran.
This amount of rainfall can lead to flash flooding as well as mudslides in the rugged terrain. This will be a significant concern in areas where the highest rainfall amounts are forecast.
While rain will be spreading across the southern areas of the storm, enough colder air on the northern side of this feature could bring more wintry conditions.
Rain can mix with snow at times from southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq to northern Iran and northern Afghanistan. Higher elevations may even experience precipitation falling as just snow for a time.
Travel could become slippery in locations that have been cold enough to allow snow to accumulate.
Areas not expected to receive any precipitation can still receive impactful weather through the weekend.
Gusty winds accompanying the storm can help to kick up dust and sand in drier areas across the Middle East and cause a reduction in visibility as well as air quality.
Areas of rain and snow in higher elevations can linger across parts of Iran and Afghanistan through Monday and even into Tuesday in western locations. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected to return to the Middle East through the middle of the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Robust storm set to wallop the Middle East
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 4, 2020 2:12 PM
A photographer in Hawaii captured a green flash that occurred at sunset on Dec. 1. Cornell University says the green flash is caused by a vertical ray of green light above the sun.
After a break in the stormy pattern, a new storm organizing over the Middle East this weekend will usher in a variety of impacts including rain, snow and gusty winds.
A piece of a storm that will swing across south-central Europe through the weekend will break off and move into the Middle East.
Areas of showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up from southern Lebanon and Syria to southern Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia as early as Saturday as the storm approaches the region.
The heaviest rain will begin to develop Saturday night as the storm becomes more organized over the Middle East. Widespread downpours are expected mainly across south-central Iran. By Sunday, these downpours are expected to spread east across the country following the progression of the storm.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As rain and thunderstorms linger over Iran into Sunday and Monday, showers will continue to spread east into Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Widespread rainfall totals of 25-50 mm (0.50-1.00 inch) are expected across this region through the weekend. In the areas of heaviest rain, totals can reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) possible in central Iran.
This amount of rainfall can lead to flash flooding as well as mudslides in the rugged terrain. This will be a significant concern in areas where the highest rainfall amounts are forecast.
Related:
While rain will be spreading across the southern areas of the storm, enough colder air on the northern side of this feature could bring more wintry conditions.
Rain can mix with snow at times from southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq to northern Iran and northern Afghanistan. Higher elevations may even experience precipitation falling as just snow for a time.
Travel could become slippery in locations that have been cold enough to allow snow to accumulate.
Areas not expected to receive any precipitation can still receive impactful weather through the weekend.
Gusty winds accompanying the storm can help to kick up dust and sand in drier areas across the Middle East and cause a reduction in visibility as well as air quality.
Areas of rain and snow in higher elevations can linger across parts of Iran and Afghanistan through Monday and even into Tuesday in western locations. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected to return to the Middle East through the middle of the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo