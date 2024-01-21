Rinse and repeat: stormy pattern to linger in the Northwest

Road crews destroyed these large boulders blocking a highway with explosives in Auburn, California, on Jan. 19. The path was blocked by a mud and rock slide prior to the clearing.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the damp, active pattern along the West Coast ushering rounds of rain will persist into the start of the week. However, a stretch of dry weather may be on the horizon later this week for portions of Central and Southern California.

Through Monday, a storm tracking into the West Coast will continue bring soaking rain to locations from Washington to California. Additional rainfall totals could range between 1-2.5 inches in some areas along the central and northern coasts. In the foothill areas to the south of Klamath National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest and Lassen National Forest could contend with locally higher amounts of 3-4 inches from Sunday to Monday.

Coastal flood advisories around the Los Angeles Basin

Farther south across the Los Angeles Basin, scattered showers Sunday evening will shift to steady rain late Sunday night and Monday, even becoming heavy at times. Downtown Los Angeles observed 0.41 of an inch of rain on Friday, Jan. 19, and an additional 0.02 of an inch on Saturday, Jan. 20. Through Monday evening, Los Angeles can tally up new rainfall amounts between 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch.

"Another storm will track over the Golden State into Monday with rain returning across Southern California. Dry weather returns across most of the state on Tuesday, then another piece of energy will move into the Northwest that can bring showers to Northern and Central California again," added AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor.

Localized roadway flooding will continue to be a concern through Monday as this band of rain tracks through the City of Angels. Nearby mountain locations can pick up even more rain through Monday, with localized totals upwards of 2-2.5 inches. Along the coast, there can even be a few rumbles of thunder on Monday.

Coastal flood advisories and beach hazard statements were put in place through the end of the weekend, warning of strong rip currents, high surf, localized beach erosion and flooded roads along the coast.

As the moisture from this storm surges inland on Monday and Tuesday, rain will begin to overspread towns in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Cooler air lingering in the parts of northern Arizona, south-central Utah, and western Colorado will allow for occasional snow shower in the higher elevations. Snow levels across the region will generally remain above 6,500 feet.

Falling temperatures in Flagstaff, Arizona, as the storm moves through the region will allow for snow showers at times through Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will stay mainly in the 30s through early week with overnight lows below the freezing mark. Snowfall totals are projected to range between 1-2 inches early this week in Flagstaff with the chance for 2-4 inches in the higher levels above 7,500-8,000 feet.

Stretch of dry weather on the horizon for Southern California

By Tuesday, a zone of high pressure will push into the Southwest coast and promote drier conditions for many California and western Nevada residents. Meanwhile, a separate storm will begin barreling into the Northwest with additional coastal rain and snow in the mountains.

The late-week pattern across the West will favor drier conditions to the South and continued damp and dreary weather to the north. Cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles could experience a stretch of dry weather from late week into early next week, potentially longer if the pattern of high pressure persists.

San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the San Francisco 49ers will either take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Detroit Lions in their home field, Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, California, pending who claims victory during the 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 21st divisional round in Detroit.

Forecasters looking ahead to the conditions say that the pattern is favoring generally dry conditions for Sunday, Jan. 28, in the Santa Clara area.

"High pressure in place will help to hold off any showers on Sunday for the upcoming San Francisco playoff game, conditions look to remain mainly dry from late week onward into the upcoming weekend," noted Taylor.

Temperatures can range in the upper 60s F on Sunday, Jan. 28, by the early afternoon hours, but then can fall into the middle to lower 60s by kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time).

