A surge of unseasonable warmth is ringing in the new year across the eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The warm air will make it feel like spring has arrived several months ahead of schedule and challenge record highs that date back more than a century.

The final days of 2022 in the East were a roller coaster ride in terms of temperature swings. A blast of Arctic air left cities across the Midwest and Ohio Valley in a deep freeze, with many locations struggling to climb out of the single digits on Dec. 23. In the Northeast, high temperatures were in the teens on Christmas Eve. About one week later, temperatures were noticeably higher, soaring well above normal and into the 50s in many locations.

AccuWeather forecasters say that the mild conditions from the final days of 2022 are spilling over into the first days of January and will steadily become warmer as the week progresses.

"A northward bulge in the jet stream across the eastern half of the country will allow warm, Gulf air to billow from the Southeast into the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast through midweek," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

Afternoon high temperatures are likely to be 15 degrees above normal Monday afternoon across this zone, with widespread temperatures in the 50s and 60s F. But the warmth will become even more extreme on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures soar as much as 30 degrees above normal for early January.

"Usually, during the first days of January, cities like Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis average a high temperature in the upper 30s. On Tuesday, these two cities will be in the middle 60s, which is more akin to mid-April," Duff explained.

Tuesday will also be the day when the most widespread record high temperatures will be in jeopardy. AccuWeather meteorologists say more than two dozen records could fall from St. Louis and Chicago to Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania.

In St. Louis, the high temperature is forecast to reach 70 on Tuesday, which would break the city's daily record of 68 from 1939. It will be even warmer in Little Rock, Arkansas, where a high of 76 is forecast. That temperature in Little Rock is expected to fall just shy of record-breaking status.

Other locations will bask in the springlike warmth on Tuesday, but the high temperatures may fall just shy of record levels.

The abnormal warmth is set to arrive in the Northeast on Tuesday and spread into cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. Both of those cities are forecast to have their peak temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the middle to upper 60s expected. While these cities, and many others across the Northeast, are not expected to shatter records on Wednesday, temperatures will again soar more than 20 degrees above normal and come within a few degrees of those records.

However, as temperatures reach the upper 50s in Springfield, Massachusetts, a new daily record could be set there. It may also be just warm enough for a new record high temperature to be reached in Philadelphia, with a high forecast in the middle 60s for the City of Brotherly Love.

A potent storm unfolding across the central U.S. will eventually bring an end to the springlike conditions. As of Monday, this same storm was in the process of dumping heavy snow in the northern Plains and igniting severe thunderstorms across the southern tier of the country.

"Behind the storm, chillier air will return to the Midwest and the Northeast for the end of the week, but a deep freeze like the pre-Christmas cold is not expected," Duff said.

After being in the 50s and 60s, high temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. Even with the drastic change, temperatures through the weekend for cities like Cincinnati, Detroit and Baltimore are still expected to be around normal for January.

The return to normal conditions in the Northeast may allow for some snow to fall before the week concludes.

