Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 19, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 19, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
A parade of storms will sweep through the northwestern United States this week, providing drought relief as precipitation falls as rain and snow.
The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California.
Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far south as Central California. On Monday, precipitation was spottier with just some light rain showers and snow showers in the mountains. While precipitation is expected to increase along the coasts of Washington and Oregon on Tuesday, a much more impactful and wide-reaching storm is expected by midweek.
The next system will begin like its predecessor, with precipitation first arriving in the Northwest by Wednesday. By later Wednesday and into Thursday and Friday, much of the West Coast is likely to deal with rain and mountain snow.
The second storm will build on a far more significant dip in the jet stream and spread rain to the Northwest, but also continue southward along the coast into Southern California later this week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.
The heaviest rain is predicted to fall over Northern and Central California, but some rain could make it farther south into Los Angeles.
After a surplus of precipitation in December, rain and snow have been at a premium in California through the first part of 2022. The entire state is reporting at least moderate drought, with over 95% of the state in severe drought. Almost half of the Golden State, 47% to be precise, is in an extreme drought. The wet December might be the only reason why California is not reporting any pockets of exceptional drought, the worst category that can be assigned by the United States Drought Monitor.
"So far this season, just over 18 inches of rain has fallen in Ukiah, California, since October, which is only about half of the city's normal rainfall during that time period," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
Much of that rain fell before the calendar turned to 2022. Only 3.32 inches, 15% of normal, has fallen in Ukiah, located about 105 miles north of San Francisco, since Jan. 1.
The drier-than-normal winter has left many of the water reservoirs across California below typical capacity, including Shasta Lake and Lake Oroville, the state's two largest water reservoirs.
This week's stormy pattern will be no more than a drop in the bucket and a fairly empty bucket at that. The amount of rain will increase water levels a small amount but will fall well short of what is needed to replenish them to the typical levels for late April.
By the weekend, this storm is expected to move into the central United States, where a blizzard could bury the northern Plains, while the central and southern Plains will be at risk for a severe weather outbreak.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The weekend will likely turn out dry in much of the West before the next system comes ashore on Monday, AccuWeather forecasters say. Unfortunately, any precipitation with that storm is unlikely to make it down to Southern California.
Long-range forecasts indicate that a new storm could arrive in the Pacific Northwest every few days. In much of California, however, time may be running out.
As April transitions into May, normal precipitation falls drastically. For example, rainfall in San Francisco goes from 1.36 inches in April to just 0.48 of an inch in May. Similar drops occur elsewhere in the Golden State, with far southern portions of California only averaging one-quarter to one-third of an inch during the month of May in places such as Los Angeles and San Diego.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 19, 2022 10:04 AM EDT | Updated Apr. 19, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
A parade of storms will sweep through the northwestern United States this week, providing drought relief as precipitation falls as rain and snow.
The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California.
Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far south as Central California. On Monday, precipitation was spottier with just some light rain showers and snow showers in the mountains. While precipitation is expected to increase along the coasts of Washington and Oregon on Tuesday, a much more impactful and wide-reaching storm is expected by midweek.
The next system will begin like its predecessor, with precipitation first arriving in the Northwest by Wednesday. By later Wednesday and into Thursday and Friday, much of the West Coast is likely to deal with rain and mountain snow.
The second storm will build on a far more significant dip in the jet stream and spread rain to the Northwest, but also continue southward along the coast into Southern California later this week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.
The heaviest rain is predicted to fall over Northern and Central California, but some rain could make it farther south into Los Angeles.
After a surplus of precipitation in December, rain and snow have been at a premium in California through the first part of 2022. The entire state is reporting at least moderate drought, with over 95% of the state in severe drought. Almost half of the Golden State, 47% to be precise, is in an extreme drought. The wet December might be the only reason why California is not reporting any pockets of exceptional drought, the worst category that can be assigned by the United States Drought Monitor.
"So far this season, just over 18 inches of rain has fallen in Ukiah, California, since October, which is only about half of the city's normal rainfall during that time period," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
Much of that rain fell before the calendar turned to 2022. Only 3.32 inches, 15% of normal, has fallen in Ukiah, located about 105 miles north of San Francisco, since Jan. 1.
The drier-than-normal winter has left many of the water reservoirs across California below typical capacity, including Shasta Lake and Lake Oroville, the state's two largest water reservoirs.
This week's stormy pattern will be no more than a drop in the bucket and a fairly empty bucket at that. The amount of rain will increase water levels a small amount but will fall well short of what is needed to replenish them to the typical levels for late April.
By the weekend, this storm is expected to move into the central United States, where a blizzard could bury the northern Plains, while the central and southern Plains will be at risk for a severe weather outbreak.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The weekend will likely turn out dry in much of the West before the next system comes ashore on Monday, AccuWeather forecasters say. Unfortunately, any precipitation with that storm is unlikely to make it down to Southern California.
Long-range forecasts indicate that a new storm could arrive in the Pacific Northwest every few days. In much of California, however, time may be running out.
As April transitions into May, normal precipitation falls drastically. For example, rainfall in San Francisco goes from 1.36 inches in April to just 0.48 of an inch in May. Similar drops occur elsewhere in the Golden State, with far southern portions of California only averaging one-quarter to one-third of an inch during the month of May in places such as Los Angeles and San Diego.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo