Phoenix picks up first measurable rainfall in nearly 4 months
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 10, 2020 7:06 AM
|
Updated Dec. 10, 2020 1:15 PM
Experts say there’s little relief in sight for the drought or fire risk in California as the La Niña weather pattern settles in for the winter.
Much of the Southwest has been in the grips of an extreme to exceptional drought, but on Wednesday night, some locations received the first rainfall in months.
A disturbance in the atmosphere that helped contribute to Santa Ana winds in Southern California earlier this week began to move into western Arizona Wednesday night. As that occurred, rain fell.
Phoenix recorded 0.01 of an inch of rain Wednesday just before midnight, marking the first time in 110 days that the city had seen measurable rain. Measurable rain is defined as 0.01 of an inch or more. Therefore, amounts that are a "trace" are not counted. By mid-morning on Thursday, the city had picked up 0.36 of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service, and it was still coming down.
Even though 110 days is a long time, it was only the 15th longest dry streak on record for the city.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Although any rain is beneficial, it will do little to put a significant dent in the drought since amounts will be low, with rainfall expected to generally be under an inch. Not only was this past summer dry, but below normal precipitation has been the theme since last summer as well. This has contributed to the vast amount of wildfires in California and surrounding states.
In addition, lightning was observed Wednesday night in parts of Arizona. Any locations that have lightning and little to no rain will have a risk of new fires being ignited.
Other cities in the Southwest have gone even longer without rain. Yuma, Arizona, went 242 days without rain. Just after midnight, that streak was finally snapped with 0.19 of an inch of rain as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
Farther west, rain is not expected to fall.
Bishop, California, has had 237 consecutive days without rain through Wednesday, and that streak will continue to extend.
Las Vegas is also forecast to stay dry, with rain remaining to the east. The city has gone 234 days without rainfall. For perspective, Las Vegas had never gone more than 150 days without measurable rain before the current dry streak, so the record has been broken by almost 100 days.
Rain will continue to fall Thursday before the system moves eastward. It appears that parts of Utah and Colorado may receive some snow Saturday night, but areas farther south will stay dry.
Looking ahead, the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a parade of storms that will deliver rain and snow. Any areas that receive rain in the Southwest will begin a new streak of dry days following any rain through the end of the week, with no precipitation in the forecast next week. Even where rain does fall, it will be a mere drop in the bucket for locations that need several inches of rainfall. In other cities, the current dry streak will simply continue.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Phoenix picks up first measurable rainfall in nearly 4 months
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 10, 2020 7:06 AM | Updated Dec. 10, 2020 1:15 PM
Experts say there’s little relief in sight for the drought or fire risk in California as the La Niña weather pattern settles in for the winter.
Much of the Southwest has been in the grips of an extreme to exceptional drought, but on Wednesday night, some locations received the first rainfall in months.
A disturbance in the atmosphere that helped contribute to Santa Ana winds in Southern California earlier this week began to move into western Arizona Wednesday night. As that occurred, rain fell.
Phoenix recorded 0.01 of an inch of rain Wednesday just before midnight, marking the first time in 110 days that the city had seen measurable rain. Measurable rain is defined as 0.01 of an inch or more. Therefore, amounts that are a "trace" are not counted. By mid-morning on Thursday, the city had picked up 0.36 of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service, and it was still coming down.
Even though 110 days is a long time, it was only the 15th longest dry streak on record for the city.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Although any rain is beneficial, it will do little to put a significant dent in the drought since amounts will be low, with rainfall expected to generally be under an inch. Not only was this past summer dry, but below normal precipitation has been the theme since last summer as well. This has contributed to the vast amount of wildfires in California and surrounding states.
In addition, lightning was observed Wednesday night in parts of Arizona. Any locations that have lightning and little to no rain will have a risk of new fires being ignited.
Other cities in the Southwest have gone even longer without rain. Yuma, Arizona, went 242 days without rain. Just after midnight, that streak was finally snapped with 0.19 of an inch of rain as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
Farther west, rain is not expected to fall.
Bishop, California, has had 237 consecutive days without rain through Wednesday, and that streak will continue to extend.
Las Vegas is also forecast to stay dry, with rain remaining to the east. The city has gone 234 days without rainfall. For perspective, Las Vegas had never gone more than 150 days without measurable rain before the current dry streak, so the record has been broken by almost 100 days.
Rain will continue to fall Thursday before the system moves eastward. It appears that parts of Utah and Colorado may receive some snow Saturday night, but areas farther south will stay dry.
Looking ahead, the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a parade of storms that will deliver rain and snow. Any areas that receive rain in the Southwest will begin a new streak of dry days following any rain through the end of the week, with no precipitation in the forecast next week. Even where rain does fall, it will be a mere drop in the bucket for locations that need several inches of rainfall. In other cities, the current dry streak will simply continue.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo