Northwest next in line to face blistering heat

As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.

As sizzling warmth continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.

It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. During that historic weather event, the state record in Washington was set on June 29, 2021, with a high of 120 F in the small community of Hanford in south-central Washington. The Oregon state record of 119, previously set at multiple locations, was tied at Pelton Dam, located about 90 miles southeast of Portland.

Aside from a brief spike in heat around the same time this past June, conditions have been tepid compared to the ongoing blistering heat that baked the South Central states and western Europe earlier this week. Many locations in the Northwest have averaged within a couple of degrees of normal during the past 50 days or so.

While highs may fall short of records in most locations during the upcoming heat wave in the Northwest, temperatures will average 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in a stretch of five to seven days and during what is typically the hottest part of the year.

Heat will build later this weekend into early next week in the Northwest following a slight dip in temperature from Friday to Saturday. Temperatures are likely to reach the highest levels of the summer so far.

In Medford, Oregon, where the average high is in the mid-90s during late July, multiple days with 100-degree temperatures are forecast starting on Monday and lasting right through Sunday of next week. It's a similar story for The Dalles, Oregon, where the average high is in the low 90s. Even hundreds of miles farther to the east, Boise, Idaho, can expect highs ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s, compared to a normal high of 95 next week.

The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle as Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

In Spokane, Washington, the highest temperature so far this summer was 93 on June 27. Forecasters say a strong warming trend is in store right through next week in the city. By Wednesday, highs are forecast to be in the upper 90s, which are 10 degrees above the average high for late July. On Thursday, temperatures may hit the century mark in Spokane.

June 2021's heat wave brought extreme temperatures to the coasts of Washington, British Columbia and northern Oregon. Seattle set an all-time record high on June 28, 2021, when the mercury reached 108, while Portland also set an all-time record that day with a temperature reading of 116. Forecasters say the temperatures forecast for much of the coastal Northwest over the upcoming week will stop well short of last June's incredibly high marks.

In Seattle, highs will range from the mid-80s to the low 90s next week. The heat will likely peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 90s most days in Portland, Oregon, from Sunday to next Friday. Temperatures could approach the 100-degree mark on one or more days from Monday to Wednesday.

The heat will be no stranger to southern British Columbia, Canada, with highs in Vancouver forecast to be in the 80s F (27-32 C) for multiple days next week.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will climb to several degrees above the actual temperatures, thanks to sunshine, humidity and other factors. In some inland locations, RealFeel Temperatures can top 110 degrees and can even approach 100 F (38 C) at times in Seattle and Vancouver next week.

The potential for dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke will increase dramatically, especially for those partaking in rigorous exercise and manual labor, experts warn. People are urged to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks from the heat when possible.

"The risk for heat-related illness will increase substantially," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Joe Bauer said.

The coastal Northwest is well short of the national average when it comes to the number of air-conditioned homes in the region. The lack of air conditioning can make dealing with heat waves difficult and even dangerous for some individuals, such as young children, the elderly and those with health issues. Less than half of the homes in Seattle are air-conditioned, compared to the national average of 90%, according to USAFacts.org.

As temperatures surge and rainfall chances remain minimal, soil and brush will dry out substantially during the heat wave, according to Bauer.

"The heat wave will dry out fuels as the region enters the peak of the wildfire season," Bauer said.

Spring to early summer rainfall has been average to above average over much of the Northwest. Ample rainfall and temperatures near average have helped keep fuels moist thus far. But that combination has also allowed more grass and shrubs to grow, which can become more sources for wildfire ignition as the vegetation dries out later in the summer.

The cool and wet weather in May and June allowed the Washington Department of Ecology to cancel the drought declaration in central and eastern Washington this week, The Associated Press reported.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.