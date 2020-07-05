Monsoon lows to renew flood threat across parts of India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 5, 2020 3:21 PM
The streets of Mumbai, India, were underwater as heavy rain triggered flash flooding on July 3.
The wet season has been taking a devastating toll in parts of the Bay of Bengal region since arriving late in May and throughout the month of June. More rain is on the way for areas that have already been inundated with floodwaters.
On Friday, the death toll rose to 34 in the state of Assam, located in northeastern India, as rounds of heavy rain continued to exacerbate flooding. Over 1.6 million people in 22 different districts have been impacted by the flooding across the state, according to The New Indian Express.
At least 20 deaths have been blamed on lightning in the state of Bihar after strong thunderstorms developed on Thursday.
An additional 21 people were killed by lighting strikes in Bihar on Saturday. Lightning is being blamed for 17 deaths in Uttar Pradesh to start the weekend.
Villagers row country boats with their luggage to move to safer areas through floodwaters in Morigaon district of Assam, India, Friday, June 26, 2020. Following incessant rainfall, the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries continued to rise flooding several districts in the state. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
On Saturday morning, local time, a landslide in the Bajhang district in Nepal has killed at least six people and one other is still missing. 400 people have been displaced by the landslide and 45 homes are still at risk of being swept away, according to a report from The Kathmandu Post.
Monsoon rainfall has also led to severe flooding in Bangladesh, stranding hundreds of thousands of people, and deadly landslides in Myanmar.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue across much of India into the beginning of the week with the monsoon in full swing across the region.
Any thunderstorms that develop can produce localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes.
The area under the highest risk of flooding will continue to be northeastern regions as a monsoon low increases shower and thunderstorm activity this week. Flooding downpours will be in the forecast for the eastern Himalayan Mountains and across northeastern areas.
The risk for flooding will also be high where water flows out the the higher elevations. This can cause flash flooding in areas that don't receive any rainfall.
More rounds of heavy rainfall in an area with saturated ground will also greatly increase the risk of mudslides in this area.
Moisture from the Arabian Sea and a monsoon low will help to fuel heavier downpours along the coastal areas from southern Gujarat to Kerala in western India into the beginning of next week as it shifts north.
The risk of flooding will be high along the western coast of India with rainfall totals expected to climb as high as 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) by the middle of the week.
As the monsoon low continues to meander to the north and west it is forecast to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms to northwestern India, including the capital region, by midweek.
The southwest monsoon season typically lasts throughout the summer months before it begins to gradually recede from northwest to southeast across India during the months of September and October.
