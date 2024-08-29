Labor Day weather: Where storms will spoil unofficial end of summer

There's good news and bad news for those traveling or spending time outdoors for the extended holiday weekend and the unofficial end to the summer season. Drenching downpours and gusty storms will be on the prowl.

Aixa Diaz of AAA expects a busy weekend of travel for millions of people for Labor Day. She offers some tips to make the holiday travel safe and smooth.

As the last unofficial weekend of the summer unfolds and millions take to roads, rails and skies, travelers can expect both sunny days and potential trouble spots as thunderstorms make an appearance throughout Labor Day weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Depending on your location and timing, your holiday plans might range from smooth sailing to navigating a few weather-related hurdles.

Thundery, drenching episodes to occur in the East

Continuing through much of Labor Day weekend, downpours can foil outdoor plans and slow travel while potential lightning strikes will be a risk for anyone spending time outside.

A wedge of cool, dry air kept much of New England and the upper part of the mid-Atlantic comfortable on Friday, before a front surges in from the Midwest with locally drenching showers and thunderstorms into Sunday.

Some of the storms generated by the front will bring localized flash flooding and poor visibility on the roads while some locations may be affected by wind gusts strong enough to break tree limbs and rip away canopies.

Refreshing air will follow the front eastward across the Midwest into Sunday and spread to much of the Northeast on Monday.

For much of the Southeast, especially from the coastal Carolinas to central Mississippi, the bulk of Saturday and Sunday will be free of rain. Some storms will sag slowly southward over the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians while other storms pop up around the Gulf Coast.

Along the northwestern Gulf coast, in portions of Texas and Louisiana, a tropical rainstorm will bring locally torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms through Sunday.

By Labor Day, the corridor of drenching showers and thunderstorms will extend from Texas to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida, where localized flash flooding can occur.

Western US hot spots

Meanwhile, much of the West will be free of rain for the Labor Day weekend. Some exceptions will be spotty thunderstorms that erupt, mainly over the Rockies.

On Saturday and Sunday, these storms will bring the threat of lightning strikes and flash flooding to an area that extends from the mountains of Arizona and New Mexico to Colorado. By Labor Day, the sporadic, mainly afternoon and evening storms may fire up from Colorado to Montana and Idaho.

Expect the deserts to experience their usual heat this weekend while highs along the Interstate 5 corridor of the Southwest range from the 70s F on the beaches and bays to the middle to upper 80s inland.

Much of the Northwest will swelter in a late-summer heat wave this weekend. The worst of the heat will ease in areas along the I-5 zone as the weekend progresses but will continue into Labor Day east of the Cascades to the northern Rockies with widespread highs in the 90s to low 100s.

The northwest Gulf coast tropical rainstorm is being monitored for an upgrade to a depression this weekend before drifting inland over Texas.

There will be budding activity in the Caribbean that could spread showers and thunderstorms to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Labor Day or Tuesday.

