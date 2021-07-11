Japan on alert for more landslides as heavy rain persists
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jul. 8, 2021 1:58 PM EDT
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 11:46 AM EDT
Heavy rain in the Chugoku region in western Japan caused swollen rivers and flooding on July 8.
Rounds of heavy rain continue to overwhelm parts of Japan as swollen rivers and waterlogged fields lead to widespread flooding and evacuations.
Heavy rain fell from Wednesday into Thursday across parts of southern Honshu, with nearly 10 inches (250 mm) falling in and around Hiroshima. Half of Hiroshima's average rainfall for all of July fell in just six hours early Thursday, according to NHK. This rain led to flooding around the city as streets filled with water.
A woman walks along an inundated road in Yurihama, Tottori Prefecture on July 7, 2021. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned of heavy rain and the flooding and landslides risks across parts of Shimane and Tottori prefectures. (The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters)
Shikano, near the southwest coast of Honshu, received 6.30 inches (160) mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending Thursday evening.
The heavy rain forced the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue emergency warnings for flooding and mudslides across Shimane, Tottori and Okayama prefectures Thursday. Warnings for flooding and landslides covered most of southern Honshu from Hiroshima to Fukui prefectures.
Flood and heavy rain advisories for southern Japan on July 8, 2021. (AccuWeather)
A 72-hour rainfall total of 17.4 inches (442mm) was reported in Tottori City as of Thursday, according to WNI.
Nearly 330,000 people were ordered to evacuate across Shimane and Tottori prefectures, according to The Japan Times.
The heavy rain and flooding also led to the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccinations for about 200 older residents.
"The meiyu front, or the leading edge of the east Asia monsoon, has been stalled across Japan and slow to advance farther to the north," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Another round of heavy rain came on Friday with 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain reported across southern Japan, prompting evacuations around Hiroshima.
On Saturday, parts of the Kyushu region, which has already been hit hard by heavy rainfall, reported another 4-12 inches (100-300 mm) of rain, according to the JMA. The reporting station near the cities of Satsuma and Kashiwabaru recorded a 24-hour rainfall total of 15.26 inches (387.5 mm).
"As the leading edge of the monsoon finally advances northward, the risk of widespread heavy rain should ease starting this weekend, though more storms are still possible," Nicholls added.
Much of southern Honshu, Kyushu and Shikoku can be threatened by this rain into the beginning of the week.
These rounds of heavy rain, flooding and mudslides come on the heels of a large and deadly mudslide on July 3 in the popular resort city of Atami, located in southeastern Japan. The mudslide is blamed for at least nine deaths, with another 22 still missing, according to Jiji Press.
Heavy rain has also fallen across central Honshu, including in Tokyo, which is set to host the rescheduled Olympic Games from July 23 to Aug. 8. So far this month, Tokyo has already received 9.76 inches (248 mm), which is more than what falls on average during July.
"Much of Japan, including Tokyo, sees rounds of rain and heavy thunderstorms during the summer months as the east Asia monsoon transports moisture into the region," said Nicholls. "It would not be surprising to see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the course of the Olympic Games."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
