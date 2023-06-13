Is the Mile High City the new storm central? Denver drenched by wet pattern

Thunderstorms created a scene that looked more like winter in some surrounding areas on Monday, but the stormy weather is hardly a new setup. AccuWeather experts explain when the wet conditions will let up.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Rivers of hail ran through floodwaters in Boulder on June 12 as severe storms hammered Colorado.

Thunderstorms packed a punch in parts of Colorado Monday afternoon, transforming some areas into what looked like a winter landscape. And stormy weather has been a recurring theme in recent weeks. Denver has had its fair share of wet weather since the start of May, and more precipitation is headed for the Mile High City, including Thursday when thousands will gather to celebrate the new champions of the NBA.

Stormy weather to continue in the Denver area

•Only three days have been rain-free in Denver since the start of June, and more chances for rain are in the short-term forecast.

•AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr says there is a chance for a thunderstorm in Denver each day through the end of the week. Storms will also be possible in the nearby mountains.

Earlier this week: A hailstorm pelted Boulder, Colorado, making the city look like it was covered in snow.

Thunderstorms rumble across Colorado amid wet weather pattern

Weather forecast for the parade Thursday

•The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship after defeating the Miami Heat Monday night. The city announced a celebratory parade in Denver Thursday which will start at 10 a.m. MDT Thursday near Union Station and end at Civic Center Park.

Forecast from the expert: "Thursday should start off dry, which is good news for the parade. Attendees should see a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid-60s," Zehr said.

However… "Storms will return during the mid-to late afternoon," she said, adding that thunderstorms are likely to be more widespread Thursday than the thunderstorms anticipated Wednesday. There will be a risk of brief downpours that could soak revelers.

Just how wet has it been in Denver?

•Wet and stormy weather has been the theme in Denver since the second week of May. From May 1 through June 12, the city has measured 7.95 inches of rain, more than double the historical average of 3.02 inches.

Near-record rain in May: Last month was the fourth-wettest May on record in the city, with 5.53 inches of rain. On May 11 alone, the city measured 2.92 inches, more than the historical average for the entire month of 2.16 inches.

Pacing for another wet month: Denver International Airport has measured 2.42 inches of rain through June 12, more than the 1.94 inches that typically falls throughout the entire month of June, according to historical averages dating back to the 1800s.

Long-range outlook: AccuWeather meteorologists say that the recent spells of wet weather will give way to a drier pattern from July through September. The precipitation in most of Colorado is predicted to be 50 to 75 percent of the historical average through that time. The historical average rainfall in Denver during that three-month span is 5.07 inches.

