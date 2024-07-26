Homebrew Atlantic storm to affect part of Northeast through Monday

A storm that formed over the Atlantic will push into the coastal Northeast on Monday and may behave like a tropical system with showers, stiff breezes and rough surf.

A storm that took shape just off the United States East Coast will affect part of the Northeast into Monday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Even though this storm did take on tropical features, it may seem like a tropical system is the cause of showers, thunderstorms and stiff breezes along the coast.

An area of low pressure developed off the northeastern U.S. coast over the weekend, and will push inland on Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

While the term "homebrew" often refers to a tropical feature that is forming near land in the U.S., it can refer to any storm that may bring impacts to coastal areas, should it track close enough.

As winds increase around this feature, seas and surf will build along the Northeast coast through Monday.

People spending time at the beach this weekend should be on alert as the storm nears. Seas may remain rough into Monday night. Swimmers and local officials should take note of the risk of strong and increasing frequency of rip currents.

Because of unusual steering breezes from the southeast, the storm would likely be carried toward the southern New England or upper mid-Atlantic coast on Monday.

Areas from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts and Maine will experience a period of showers and locally gusty winds. Should it manage to rain much of the day, temperatures may be no higher than the 70s F with the chance that some locations in coastal New England hover in the 60s.

During early next week, along with the storm pushing toward the coast, surging moisture to the west will lead to a general uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity from the Midwest to the Northeast. Humidity levels will climb.

