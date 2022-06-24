Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 24, 2022
|
Updated Jun. 26, 2022
As temperatures increase, so does the risk of dying from heat exhaustion and heatstrokes. Here’s how you can stay safe in the sun.
Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region.
Showers and drenching thunderstorms are forecast to erupt along the cold front, which is the boundary separating the warm, sticky air with the more refreshing conditions.
"Showers and thunderstorms ahead of this front may start to arrive across western Pennsylvania and western New York by later in the day on Sunday, then spread farther east Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman explained.
Thunderstorms from southern Canada to central Kentucky will have the potential to turn severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours.
Motorists should be cautious as wind-driven rain and downpours could bring reduced visibility and ponding on roadways, slowing travel.
While widespread severe weather is not expected as the cold front reaches the I-95 corridor late Sunday night and on Monday, any thunderstorms could be potent enough to produce heavy downpours, leading to the risk for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas, as well as isolated damaging wind gusts.
The passage of the storms will mark the end of the latest surge of heat and humidity.
Afternoon high temperatures are expected to settle back into the 70s to near 80 on Monday and Tuesday across the region. The most noticeable difference will be the drop in humidity levels and cool nighttime temperatures.
Residents will have the opportunity to give their air-conditioning units and electric bills a break and open up the windows.
AccuWeather meteorologists say the cooldown will be short-lived, however, as another round of steamy conditions is expected during the last days of June and start of July.
