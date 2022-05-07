Heat wave set to continue in the south-central US
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published May 7, 2022 4:55 AM EDT
|
Updated May 9, 2022 12:44 AM EDT
Temperatures will be on the rise across most of the central and eastern U.S. this week with some spots approaching 100 F.
Residents of the central United States are no stranger to intense heat during the summer, however, a significant warmup arrived well ahead of schedule last week, featuring temperatures reminiscent of June or July in the central Plains, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
On Friday, temperatures in Amarillo, Texas, shot to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, over 10 degrees above the average in the upper 70s, while farther south in Del Rio, Texas, temperatures were just shy of 100 F. On Mother's Day, heat continued to build across the South Central states as will expand north and northeastward early next week.
"Temperatures will continue to average over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal during the heat wave," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, adding that widespread high temperatures in the 90s Fahrenheit will be common across the region.
The highest temperatures on Saturday appeared from Amarillo to Laredo, Texas, with highs over 100 in major Texas cities like Lubbock, Abilene, Midland and San Antonio, where temperatures typically only get into the 70s and 80s in early May. This heat shattered high-temperature records in several locations, including San Antonio, where a reading of 101 degrees broke a daily high record set in 1998.
Amarillo, Texas, reached 100 degrees on Saturday, breaking the record for the earliest date in Amarillo recorded history to reach triple digit heat.
For many, this was the first time all year for experiencing this level of heat. Before Saturday, the temperature hasn't risen above 100 in San Antonio since August of 2020, and the last time the city hit 100 was last September in 2021. The last time it was this warm in Amarillo was last September as well.
"The combination of strong May sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to 3-5 degrees higher than the actual temperature during the daytime," said Sosnowski.
Conditions remained the same on Mother's Day with extreme heat, though over the next several days, heat is expected to expand northward and northeastward, particularly into Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and even Iowa.
"While the most notable heat was initially limited to the southern Plains this past weekend, it will begin to expand northward over the coming days," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.
Records will once again be in jeopardy on Monday, this time in Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kansas City, Missouri. Highs in the 90s are forecast to reach all the way to Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha by Tuesday. Texas will continue to be under threat of isolated severe weather.
"By Tuesday, daily record highs may be challenged as far north as Wisconsin," added Johnson-Levine, referring to the 1993 record of 87 F in Madison, Wisconsin, where forecasters predict the temperature could rise into the upper 80s. Tuesday will also feature highs in the 90s as far north and east as Louisville, Nashville and St. Louis, which would be the highest those cities have reached all year.
Nashville could even reach record levels on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the lower 90s, with the record of 92 F set in 2015 just within reach. St. Louis could easily surpass its record of 91 F from 1963 as temperatures soar into the mid-90s.
Chicago could also have temperatures flirting with record levels on Tuesday, as the Windy City is set to reach the mid- to upper 80s, just shy of the 2011 record of 90 F.
Early May in 1952, another early-season heat wave impacted the region, particularly portions of Arkansas where Brinkley, Arkansas, hit 100 F and many other cities were in the 90s, including Dumas and Stuttgart, Arkansas. Brinkley is forecast to soar into the mid-90s on Wednesday, and temperatures in Dumas could reach the upper 90s.
The threat of severe weather is once again expected to stretch from western Texas northward across the Plains on Wednesday, and record-challenging heat is forecast to continue through the end of the week for many, particularly in the South. While the most intense thunderstorms may come with hazards such as large hail and damaging winds, any rain will help to alleviate the ongoing drought in the region. Over half of the state of Texas is experiencing extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, with the worst conditions located in western and central areas. Oklahoma is only slightly better off with nearly 40% of the state in extreme drought.
"People are advised to take the heat seriously by taking breaks when performing manual labor," said Sosnowski. He urged residents to engage in outdoor exercise in moderation and drink plenty of fluids. Those hoping to cool off in natural bodies of water should think twice before jumping in and be aware of the risk of cold water shock. Despite the summerlike weather, water temperatures in streams, lakes and ponds are well below the levels they would be in the actual summer.
Aside from upcoming severe weather chances, next weekend may bring the potential for rain to return to portions of the Plains, especially across southern Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. This will help bring drought relief and allow temperatures to retreat closer to normal for much of the central U.S.
