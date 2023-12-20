Gushing rainstorm to trigger flash flooding from Southern California to Arizona

A storm loaded with Pacific moisture will push heavy rain into areas from Southern California to Arizona, which will prompt travel problems and the potential for dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.

A slow-moving storm will usher rain across California through the end of the week, and for some areas, it will be the heaviest rain since Hurricane Hilary.

A big storm will swing in from the Pacific Ocean and could bring a month's worth of rain through the end of the week that could top what Hilary delivered along the coast of Southern California. Enough rain will fall to lead to major travel problems due to flash flooding and debris flows from the California coast to portions of Arizona, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The same storm has been drenching areas in Northern and Central California into midweek while remaining largely offshore over the Pacific. However, during the latter part of the week, the storm will push southward and turn inland over Southern California with drenching and problematic results.

"This storm will deliver a month's worth of rain in about 24 hours to portions of Southern California and Arizona," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The heaviest rain and worst travel conditions will affect Santa Barbara, California, from Wednesday night to Thursday, while the Los Angeles area will be hit the hardest from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. The zone from San Diego to Palm Springs, California, is likely to be blasted by the heaviest rain from Thursday night to Friday morning.

"While the low-lying coastal areas from Los Angeles to San Diego are likely to pick up a general 1-4 inches of rain from the slow-moving storm, the mountains from Santa Barbara County to Ventura and Los Angeles counties will pick up much heavier amounts ranging from 6-8 inches and locally more," retired AccuWeather Western Weather Expert, and California native, Ken Clark said.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ Rainfall for this storm is 14 inches and is most likely to occur in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

As the rain pours down, water will collect in low spots on area streets and highways, leading to ponding. Any debris blocking storm drains can result in more serious urban flooding. Dangerous to life-threatening conditions could unfold along the south and southwest-facing mountainsides.

Streams and rivers will surge in the area as many lakes and reservoirs are near full capacity and may not be able to absorb the runoff as well as they did last year during widespread drought.

Dry streambeds, called arroyos, will quickly fill with water and may become raging torrents. As such, AccuWeather forecasters urge people to stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions that may prompt quick action and possible evacuations.

Roads in hilly locations and outlying areas may become blocked. The pouring rain can lead to road washouts, landslides and mudslides. Where there have been recent wildfires, debris flows are possible.

"With all the rain and the problems it will create, commutes will be difficult, and motorists will need to seek alternate routes as traffic will be snarled from Thursday to Friday," Clark said.

Since this will be a warm storm, freezing levels will be quite high, and no snow will fall over the passes in Southern California. Snow will be limited to the ridges and peaks in the Sierra Nevada, much to the disappointment of skiing enthusiasts. But, due to a strong El Niño, more opportunities for heavy snow will come throughout the winter.

Fog and windy conditions are likely, with drenching rain over the higher elevations, which can make for dangerous travel.

A brief period of snow will occur at the tail end of the storm in the Arizona and New Mexico mountains. The same storm may end up being a profuse snow-producer from portions of the Colorado and Wyoming Rockies to the northern High Plains.

Thunderstorms may accompany the rain in some areas. A couple of incidents of hail cannot be ruled out, and neither can a waterspout near the Southern California coast.

The storm will drench areas farther to the east, including Arizona and western New Mexico, from Friday to Saturday. These two interior Southwest states, in particular, have been struggling with serious drought and have experienced several wildfires this past summer. Much of Hilary's rain avoided the area, so the upcoming downpours can lead to significant debris flows in burn scar locations.

In Phoenix, this storm has the potential to eclipse that of individual storms from the entire year, should 1-2 inches of rain pour down.

Hilary delivered 2.99 inches of rain to downtown Los Angeles in August, with 1.84 inches of rain drenching San Diego.

Palm Springs received a whopping 3.23 inches of rain from Hilary on Aug. 19-21. This storm may fall well short of that in Palm Springs and other California deserts and Inland Empire locations, but this will likely be the biggest storm since then.

