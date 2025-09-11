From parched lawns to wildfire risk, dry spell expands across the East

A stagnant weather pattern will limit rainfall across much of the East, raising fire danger and stressing vegetation as cooler, drier air spreads south into Florida.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Joe Lundberg look ahead to next week’s weather. Most of the country is going to be warm, but unfortunately, the dry weather will persist from the Tennessee Valley into the Ohio Valley.

A persistent blocking pattern has disrupted the typical west-to-east movement of storm systems across the eastern half of the United States. This pattern is expected to limit significant rainfall across most areas through at least early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Since last weekend, a large area of high pressure and dry air has been anchored over the eastern half of the nation. An exception has been the Florida Peninsula, where daily downpours have brought localized heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a storm at sea grazed some coastal areas with spotty rain and drizzle into midweek.

Looking ahead, dry air will spread southward across much of Florida from Friday into the weekend, offering the first notable spell of autumnlike conditions for the season. Humidity levels will drop as sunshine returns. The nights will be the coolest since last spring.

Farther north, a disturbance in the jet stream will deliver spotty showers and gusty thundershowers this weekend to New England and the mid-Atlantic.

Even in areas that receive rain, amounts may be minimal—just enough to slightly moisten the surface. Rainfall in the shower zone on Sunday is likely total less than 0.10 of an inch.

Dry conditions will return shortly after any spotty downpours move away.

No rain is expected from the Ohio Valley southward to the central Gulf Coast and southeastward to much of the southern Atlantic coast until at least Monday.

If a developing coastal storm remains offshore, much of the eastern U.S. may remain dry through late next week. Given the dry conditions that began to unfold during August in many areas, drought conditions have intensified.

Water demands tend to drop off during season as less water is used for gardens, pools and lawns. However, it is also a time of the year when water tables drop, small streams shrink to a trickle and levels in lakes and reservoirs begin to fall.

With the prevailing dry conditions, some trees have become stressed and are shedding leaves as grasses and brush become extremely dry. Unless a soaking rain falls, this will lead to an increase in wildfire potential in the coming days. Conditions are becoming comparable to those observed during the same period last year.

"The rainstorm that affected southern and eastern New England this past weekend helped and may have a lower risk there in the short term," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "However, where leaves are changing and dropping with little or no rain of late, such as in upstate New York and northern New England, the fire risk may increase rapidly."

Another common spot for brush fires is along area highways where tall, dormant grasses and brush can quickly ignite from discarded cigarettes or sparks from damaged vehicles.

Firefighters work to put out a brush fire, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Salem, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Individuals should exercise caution with open flames and outdoor power equipment, especially near dry vegetation.

Some vehicles' exhaust systems can remain extremely hot for minutes after the engine has been shut off—long enough to ignite nearby brush.

Despite the prolonged dry weather, the wet spring and early summer mean the pattern will still offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities.

