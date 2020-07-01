Weather News
Flash flood risk to increase as wet weather expands across Europe
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 1, 2020 5:29 PM
A waterspout was spotted spinning off the coast of Enskär, Finland, on June 30, amid storms in the area, which caused widespread power outages.
The unsettled pattern that moved over northern Europe late last week will expand across much of Europe by the end of this week. Prolonged periods of wet weather can increase the risk of localized flooding across the area.
The storm that brought bouts of heavier rain to parts of central and eastern Europe earlier in the week will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms from the Alps to the Balkan Peninsula and into the Baltic states through the end of the week.
As the storm moves into eastern Europe, it will run into an area of high pressure sitting over western Russia and stall over the region. This will keep periods of rain and thunderstorms over the Balkans, Romania and Ukraine into the weekend.
Meanwhile, more wet weather will arrive across northwestern Europe by the end of the week.
"A series of storm systems will impact the British Isles into Scandanavia Thursday night through the weekend," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards. "Each storm will bring rounds of rain and blustery conditions to the region."
Richards added that the first storm is forecast to move through the northern United Kingdom Thursday night and Friday before moving into Scandinavia.
The next storm will follow quickly behind, sweeping through northwestern Europe through the weekend.
While each storm will bring outbreaks of blustery rain, Richards does not expect wind gusts to reach above 65 km/h (40 mph).
The risk of flash flooding will be great across areas that receive rounds of rain or heavier thunderstorms into the weekend, including northwestern areas as well as eastern areas.
Any thunderstorms that develop can also threaten the area with locally strong wind gusts and hail.
This round of wet weather will help to bring temperatures in most locations to normal levels for the beginning of July. Normal temperatures across Europe range from 21-26 C (70s F) in the north to 27-32 C (80s F) in the south.
Hot and largely dry conditions will prevail across southern Spain into the weekend.
