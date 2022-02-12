Flare of spring-like warmth to arrive in the East
Above-average temperatures will surge across the Eastern U.S. mid-to-late week as a developing storm approaches the region.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 13, 2022 6:43 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 13, 2022 6:51 AM EST
Although it is roughly halfway through the month of February, the eastern United States is about to have a burst of springlike temperatures mid- to late week. Northeast residents eager to shake off the chill of winter will be delighted at the arrival of above-average temperatures, even though it may be brief.
Last week, locations across the Northeast caught a glimpse of warmer days when major cities reported temperatures 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for this time of year. Places like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore all rose to the 60s late week.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm stated,” Temperatures in these cities average in the 40s during the day in mid-February, so the warmth last week was a breath of fresh air for those looking to spend time outdoors after a seasonably chilly January.”
Mid-Atlantic residents were met with a round of snow and below-average temperatures this weekend as a cold front tracked along the East coast. Snow is expected to linger along coastal locations into Monday before gradually shifting offshore.
Early this week, building high pressure will allow for largely dry conditions to return across the East and contribute to increasing temperatures. A storm is expected to take shape across the central U.S. by midweek and gradually progress eastward. Rain will likely begin advancing across the Mississippi and Ohio valleys into Wednesday night.
On Thursday, widespread rainfall is likely to encompass interior Eastern states. A portion of the south-central U.S. and Mississippi Valley will even be at risk for severe weather late Wednesday through Thursday.
This shot of springlike warmth is expected to peak on Thursday; however, the chance for rain may spoil outdoor plans. For some across the Ohio Valley and Southeast, even though Wednesday will not be as warm, it may turn out to be the nicer of the two days with drier conditions expected.
The late-week pattern may give some residents a chance to open their windows and enjoy some time outdoors briefly. Rising temperatures can also provide homeowners a short reprieve from hefty heating bills that are prevalent throughout the winter months.
Storm noted,” Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are both forecast to have temperatures climb back into the 60s as temperatures rise 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.”
A few locations may come within a few degrees or even challenge record temperatures on Thursday, particularly in places with records in the 50s and 60s added Storm.
Philadelphia is expected to come close to its daily record high of 68 F, previously set in 1976. Additionally, Springfield, Massachusetts, could surpass their daily record high of 50 F set in 2012 with a forecast high on Thursday of 59 F.
Overnight lows mid- to late week will also be increasingly mild compared to nights to precede and follow. While low temperatures typically drop to the upper 20s in Philadelphia, they could instead fall to only the upper 40s, which could feel balmy compared to the usual winter chill, stated Storm.
Although a surge of warmer weather may be welcoming to some, winter lovers and avid skiers may end up disappointed with the upcoming temperature boost and rainfall. Any lingering snow or ice accumulation on grassy surfaces will likely be melted and mostly washed away by late Thursday. After Wednesday, locations across the mid-Atlantic region and interior New England may not reach below-freezing temperatures until late Thursday night.
Heading into next weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say that high pressure will likely return to the Northeast following the late-week storm. The pattern for next weekend will continue to be ironed out in the upcoming days, although temperatures into the next week may linger closer to normal for this time of year. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to closely monitor the upcoming weather events, check back for the most updated forecast information.
Report a Typo