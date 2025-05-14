Eastern US rainstorm to give way to building warmth, higher humidity

A fading East Coast rainstorm will be followed by a period of building warmth and humidity for much of the eastern part of the United States to wrap up th week. However, the pattern will not be free of rain and thunder.

From Florida up to Pennsylvania, soaking storms left a mark on May 13, slamming parts of Maryland and Virginia especially hard.

As a storm responsible for days of downpours and flash flooding dissolves, warmer and more humid air will expand in the eastern United States by the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms can still cause travel and outdoor issues, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

As concerns increase for a damaging severe weather and tornado event to close out the week in the Central states, the weather will trend drier in the Southeast while some shower and thunderstorm activity plagues the Northeast.

The old storm will still trigger a band of steady rain from the upper mid-Atlantic to southwestern New England into Wednesday evening, with New York City at the center of the wet conditions. Enough rain can fall to lead to flash urban flooding and slow travel due to ponding on some roads.

Outside of this steady rain band into Wednesday evening, the forecast may seem to be very wet into the weekend. However, even in the rainiest spots, there will be extended breaks when it is dry. Showers and thunderstorms may take up only a couple of hours of the day on average.

Meanwhile, hot air that has been building since the weekend over the Great Plains will expand eastward into Friday. While temperatures will be much less extreme in the east, the warm air will gather moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic during its trip eastward.

Much of the eastern half of the nation, including some Northeast states, will feel like summertime for the latter part of the week. Such conditions have been uncommon in the Northeast so far this spring.

By Friday, temperatures will surge well into the 80s over much of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic to the south and west, with pockets of 90-degree air over the South Central and Southeast states. Jackets and long sleeves may be traded for shorts. The sound of air conditioners humming may fill some neighborhoods for a time.

For example, highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday in Pittsburgh and in the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday in Washington, D.C. Farther northeast, temperatures may be no higher than the 70s from Thursday to Saturday in New York City.

The bulk of the warmth will stop short of eastern New England, where a cool breeze off the Atlantic is likely to keep temperatures in the 60s.

As a storm from the Upper Midwest pivots eastward to end the week, a round of severe weather is likely from late Friday to Saturday in the zone from Ohio, West Virginia, western New York and Pennsylvania to Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey.

Part of this area may face a period of torrential downpours, high winds and localized hail.

